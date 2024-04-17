Building Enclosure Design and Commissioning Expert Colleen Stuber-Zukanovic Joins SGH

Ms. Stuber-Zukanovic brings experience as an architect and owner's representative to SGH's building enclosure consulting practice in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is pleased to welcome Colleen Stuber-Zukanovic as a Project Director, bolstering the firm's building enclosure consulting practice with insights and experience from across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. She joins SGH's Building Technology Division in Chicago, Illinois, partnering with SGH team members and clients across the Midwestern United States. Colleen brings nearly fifteen years of design and construction experience as an architect, specializing in building enclosure design consulting for new and existing buildings, as well as building enclosure commissioning (BECx) services for enhanced sustainability and performance.

Colleen Stuber-Zukanovic

"One of the most compelling things about working at SGH is the commitment to continuing education and in-house knowledge sharing among the building enclosure and structural industry experts across our offices," said Colleen. "I have always loved solving problems and coming up with innovative solutions for my clients, and I know that I will be able to continue doing so with a wealth of support."

Colleen has spent her career building a unique knowledge base from her experiences in new construction design on the architect's side and in project management on the owner's side, which inform her current building enclosure practice. She found her passion in building enclosure consulting, with particular expertise in new construction consulting on BECx projects to create well-functioning and integrated building systems. She also has notable existing building project experience involving exterior wall renovations, roof replacements, roof and wall assessments, and existing condition investigations for institutional, multifamily, office, health care, and retail clients.

Colleen is an active participant across the AEC industry, notably as a member of the American Institute of Architects, U.S. Green Building Council, International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants, Air Barrier Association of America, Chicago Roofing Contractors Association, Women in Restoration Engineering, and Professional Women in Construction. She received a master's degree in architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor's degree in studio art from the University of Iowa.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With 700 employees in nine office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit www.sgh.com .

