Building Equity, Inclusion & Diversity in Our Community, Performance Paradigm Presents R.I.C.H. Dialogues™, A Live Session for Leaders Seeking to Build Inclusive Cultures

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in our diverse community, it's hard to create a solution, if no one has identified the problem. Performance Paradigm , a human capital consultancy is a leader in the equity, inclusion, and diversity (EID) space, providing enriching perspectives on race, identity and heritage to drive impactful human interaction.

Reggie Butler

On Tuesday, January 26th, the brand is publicly introducing R.I.C.H. Dialogues™ , a communication tool that uncovers how race, identity, culture and heritage (R.I.C.H.) impact mindsets, workforce engagement and team dynamics. The session will be led by Reggie Butler, CEO and Founder of Performance Paradigm who will discuss how we can use the tool to empower humans in cultivating authentic relationships and inclusive cultures.

This tool comes at an important time as humans navigate how to engage with one another across lines of difference. Reggie spends a lot of time working with clients and individuals on pushing past the barriers that divide. "Divisiveness and polarity have become a normalized state. Progress is impossible if we're not willing to talk. What stops us from talking is fear and discomfort. This tool helps us expand our comfort zone radius so that we can focus on progress."

For attendees, the intended goal is to learn skills on how to make stronger connections and more fully understand the perspectives of others, especially with those who do not share our same lived experiences.

The inaugural R.I.C.H. Dialogues public offering will take place on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 4:00pm - 5:00pm EST. This dynamic event is open to everyone - we can all get better at engaging with each other. To register for the session and learn more about the company, visit https://www.performanceparadigm.com.

PR Inquiries

Nicole Newsum

646-642-3097

[email protected]

Company Inquiries

Margaret Smith

[email protected]

About Performance Paradigm

Performance Paradigm is a human capital consultancy, specializing in niche curriculum design and delivery, expert facilitation, executive coaching and strategic consultation. We create and deliver experiential education at the intersection of mindset and performance and we get results because we're not afraid to challenge the status quo. Learning and behavioral change is most transformative and sustainable when disruption takes place. We do what we do because we believe that human connection and understanding is at the cornerstone of changing life and behavior.

SOURCE Performance Paradigm

Related Links

http://www.performanceparadigm.com

