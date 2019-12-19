Building-explosion Lawyers Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy Available to Discuss Today's Fatal South Philadelphia Row-house Fire

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building-disaster lawyers Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Andrew R. Duffy, of Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, P.C. (SMBB), are available to discuss today's raging, fatal South Philadelphia row-house fire that they preliminarily believe has "all the characteristics of a residential gas explosion."

"This tragedy raises for investigators numerous issues and questions regarding the events leading up to the explosion and fire, including whether there was any gas-line work being performed, or, for that matter, any construction activity, underway at the time of the incident," said the attorneys, whose firm has represented victims of numerous building catastrophes, including fires and structural failures." Mr. Mongeluzzi stated, "While investigators will need time to piece together all the evidence from the scene, we know from handling explosion cases that this disaster initially has the characteristics of a residential gas explosion, which typically are determined after a full investigation to have been foreseeable and preventable."

Mr. Duffy added, "What we do know is that similar explosions, and resulting fires, have occurred in the absence of proper comprehensive safety planning when dealing with highly volatile pressurized gas lines. Investigators will be reviewing all work permits issued in the area of the incident. For now, we join in commending the courageous first responders, and our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones."

SMBB is a leading law firm representing victims of building disasters. It represented several victims of the June 5, 2013, fatal Center City Salvation Army building collapse that claimed six lives. Following a jury trial, that case ended in a record settlement for the plaintiffs. In addition, SMBB represented injured individuals in the 2014 Philadelphia food truck explosion that also resulted in a record settlement. SMBB also represented the victims in wrongful death litigation resulting from the Tropicana Casino parking garage collapse, the Pier 34 collapse, and the fatal duck boat disasters in Philadelphia and Branson, Missouri.

Mr. Mongeluzzi can be reached at 215.850.6571 or rmongeluzzi@smbb.com, and Mr. Duffy is available at 609.320.4919 or arduffy@smbb.com.

SOURCE SMBB