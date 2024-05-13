Building Hope for Orphaned Orangutans

The Orangutan Project seeks donations for Baby House

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orangutan Project, a leading conservation organization dedicated to protecting Critically Endangered orangutans, has issued an urgent appeal to help construct a purpose-built Baby House for an influx of orphaned orangutans in need of immediate care.

The Orangutan Project has issued an urgent appeal to help construct a purpose-built Baby House for an influx of orphaned orangutans in need of immediate care. Pictured here are Cinta, Arto and Harapi at BORA with carer Rara.

Over the past six months, The Orangutan Project has experienced a surge in the number of orphaned orangutans rescued from deforested habitats, illegal wildlife trade and other threats. These vulnerable infants require specialized care and attention, including around-the-clock support from dedicated babysitters, to ensure their survival and well-being.

"Orphaned orangutans face unique challenges that require specialized attention and care," said Leif Cocks, founder of The Orangutan Project. "With the loss of their mothers, these vulnerable infants require nurturing, companionship and guidance crucial for their development."

"The construction of this purpose-built Baby House at our Bornean Orangutan Rescue Alliance (BORA) Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre in Berau, East Kalimantan, represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the future of these Critically Endangered great apes. By providing specialized care to orphaned orangutans during their critical early years, we are laying the foundation for their successful rehabilitation and eventual release back into their natural habitat."

The purpose-built Baby House will serve as a sanctuary, providing a nurturing environment where these vulnerable infants will receive the care they need during their formative years.

Strategically designed and constructed with the welfare of infant orangutans in mind, the baby house will feature state-of-the-art amenities including an activity center to encourage natural behavior, nesting pods and poles to practice nest-building skills and climbing, and a baby care room for medical check-ups, ensuring the highest standards of care and comfort for its tiny inhabitants.

Moreover, the Baby House will be staffed by a team of highly trained and compassionate babysitters who will provide personalized care to each orangutan, fostering socialization, cognitive development, and emotional well-being. These dedicated caregivers will work tirelessly to create a nurturing environment that mimics the natural familial bonds orangutans would experience in the wild.

To make this vision a reality, The Orangutan Project is calling upon the generosity of individuals who share a passion for wildlife conservation.

"We are facing an unprecedented crisis as we strive to provide care for the growing number of orphaned orangutans in our care," Cocks said. "We are inviting donations from supporters who recognize the importance of providing orphaned orangutans with the care and support they need to thrive."

"Donations of all sizes are welcome and will directly contribute to the construction and operation of the Baby House. Every dollar donated will make a difference in the lives of these orphaned orangutans, helping to ensure they receive the specialized care and attention they deserve."

As a token of gratitude, The Orangutan Project is pleased to offer special recognition to donors who contribute gifts of $1,000 or more. Their names will be enshrined forever on an honor board to be prominently displayed in the Baby House, serving as a lasting tribute to their commitment to orangutan conservation.

To donate and learn more about how you can support the urgent construction of the purpose-built baby house, visit theorangutanproject.org/baby-house.

About the Orangutan Project

The Orangutan Project was established in 1998 with a critical mission; to ensure that Critically Endangered orangutan species are protected against extinction and will continue to live in viable wild populations for generations to come.

Today, The Orangutan Project is a dynamic, fast-growing, and successful non-profit organisation that has raised over $31 million to support a wide range of critical projects that address the holistic problem facing fragmented orangutan populations - including fighting deforestation and habitat loss at the highest level.

Find out more www.theorangutanproject.org

