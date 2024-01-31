BUILDING HOPE ISSUES STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF VICE CHAIR EX OFFICIO FERNANDO BARRUETA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope today issued the following statement about the passing of Vice Chair Ex Officio Fernando (Fern) Barrueta, a 20-year member of its Board of Directors:

Board Chair Sheila Ryan-Macie said:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and fellow board member. Fern loved his work at Building Hope and was grateful to be part of our important mission from day one. His contributions were numerous and expansive, from chairing the Audit and Investment Committees, to supporting many charter schools and other nonprofits as they sought properties to fit their program needs. Fern was the first one to raise his hand to assist the Board or Building Hope team. Seeing the results of our support for charter schools and the opportunities created for students in DC and across the nation inspired and motivated Fern. He will certainly be missed."

Founding President and CEO-Emeritus S. Joseph Bruno said:

"It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to our esteemed colleague and friend. Fern was an influential leader in commercial real estate, the Hispanic business community, and education who made a profound impact that extended beyond those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We mourn the loss of a respected leader and will remember the joy he brought to all he served. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

About Building Hope
Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.   

