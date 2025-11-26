Building Hope: PCL Construction Doubles Its Food Bank Giving, Delivering $175,000 in Hunger Relief Nationwide

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - More than 47 million Americans live in food-insecure households, including over 13 million children - a stark reminder of the growing challenge of hunger across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rising grocery costs have only added to the strain, with Urban Institute analysis showing the average monthly cost to feed a family of four now exceeds $1,000. In response, PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. is committing $175,000 to food banks nationwide to help ensure more families have access to nutritious meals during challenging times. While this contribution is part of an annual tradition for the company, the need is so great this year that PCL is more than doubling its donation.

PCL Construction doubles its food bank giving, delivering $175,000 in hunger relief nationwide. (CNW Group/PCL Construction)

"Supporting the communities where we live and work is central to who we are at PCL," Deron Brown, president and chief operating officer of U.S. Operations, said. "This year, we expanded our efforts in response to growing need, and we remain committed to being part of the solution. By increasing our giving across the U.S., we're reinforcing our long-standing partnerships with local food banks and delivering on our purpose to help build stronger, more resilient communities."

PCL's annual Thanksgiving contribution has become a cherished tradition among offices nationwide, with each team selecting local organizations to maximize impact. Below are some examples of how these partnerships create a powerful ripple effect:

Minneapolis, MN – Partnering with Second Harvest Heartland and Shiloh Cares Food Shelf, employees volunteered to sort donations and provide turkeys for families during the holidays. Second Harvest Heartland estimates that every dollar donated helps provide three meals, meaning PCL's $10,000 contribution will help deliver tens of thousands of meals to Minnesotans in need.

– Partnering with Second Harvest Heartland and Shiloh Cares Food Shelf, employees volunteered to sort donations and provide turkeys for families during the holidays. Second Harvest Heartland estimates that every dollar donated helps provide three meals, meaning PCL's $10,000 contribution will help deliver tens of thousands of meals to Minnesotans in need. Denver, CO – Supporting the Food Bank of the Rockies, PCL employees participated in the annual "Serving Up Hope" event, joining the hospitality industry to raise awareness and funds. PCL's $10,000 contribution, presented during the fundraising segment, enables the food bank to continue its mission of providing more than 145,000 meals daily across Colorado and Wyoming.

Supporting the Food Bank of the Rockies, PCL employees participated in the annual "Serving Up Hope" event, joining the hospitality industry to raise awareness and funds. PCL's $10,000 contribution, presented during the fundraising segment, enables the food bank to continue its mission of providing more than 145,000 meals daily across Colorado and Wyoming. Orlando, Jacksonville & Tampa, FL –Employees joined forces with Second Harvest Central Florida, Feeding Northeast Florida, Feeding South Florida and Feeding Tampa Bay, volunteering to sort donations, package meals, and assist with food distribution. In Orlando alone, PCL's support helped produce 40,000 meals, while Jacksonville volunteers helped distribute 1,200 boxes of food to families. Tampa teams organized a food drive in partnership with local industry colleagues.

"Our partnership with food banks across Florida is just one example of PCL's commitment to building stronger communities across the country," said Rick Goldman, senior vice president of PCL's Florida region. "From Maui to Minneapolis and Tampa to Seattle, our employees are making a meaningful impact through their generosity. These efforts, echoed across the nation, translate into tens of thousands of meals for neighbors in need - a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together."

Food Banks Supported by PCL Construction in 2025 (Organized by City)



Hope is built one meal, one volunteer hour, one partnership at a time. PCL will continue standing with food banks across the country to help families today and strengthen communities for the future.

About PCL Construction

PCL Construction is one of the most respected and accomplished builders in North America, made up of independent construction companies operating throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Australia. With an annual construction volume exceeding $8 billion USD, PCL builds projects that shape communities and strengthen infrastructure. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com .

