BUILDING HOPE UNVEILS THIRD ANNUAL IMPACT AWARDS FINALISTS

12 Charter Schools Shine In Community Engagement, Educational Innovation, Student Empowerment, And Model Charters

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced the 12 finalists for its third annual Building Hope IMPACT Awards. The finalists were selected for their exceptional impact on community engagement, educational innovation, student empowerment, and for being model charter schools. Twelve grants will ultimately be awarded: one $20,000 grant and two $10,000 grants in each of the four categories.

"We are thrilled to recognize these trailblazing charter schools that have set a new standard for excellence," said President and CEO of Building Hope William D. Hansen. "Their dedication to community engagement, educational innovation, and student empowerment is truly inspiring."

The 2024 finalists represent 10 different states and U.S. territories, and also include 7 previous semi-finalists:

Student Empowerment

Community Engagement

Education Innovation

S. Joseph Bruno Charter Leadership Award

"Our finalists serve their students, families, and communities with love and a dedication to providing unique and effective educational opportunities. They are shining beacons of hope for the future of education," said Chief Impact Officer and Chair of the IMPACT Selection Committee Sherilyn Moore.

IMPACT Award finalists will present their transformative stories and discover their grant award amounts during Building Hope's third annual IMPACT Summit, April 23-25, 2024. The 2024 summit will be held in Miami and is open to charter school leaders nationwide. To register or for additional information about the IMPACT Summit, visit www.buildinghope.org/impact/awards.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national non-profit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org.

