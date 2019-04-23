Building Industry Association of Southern California Debuts Junior Builder Initiative to Inspire Next-Generation Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the creation of an important new program designed to encourage young people to become part of the dynamic building industry in the region. The BIASC Junior Builder initiative, the first program of its kind in the region, will provide opportunities for children to gain firsthand experience in several aspects of a business segment that is a key SoCal economic driver.

"The building industry, especially here in Southern California, offers some of the most exciting professional and career opportunities anywhere," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "Our goal with the Junior Builder program is to communicate that enthusiasm and inspire a new generation of future professionals through a unique experience that is fun, educational and motivating."

The centerpiece and debut of the program will be a five-day Junior Builder Camp for kids ages 7-13 set for July 29 through Aug. 2, 2019. A special highlight of the camp will be a home-building competition between four youth-led teams using the online design program Welcome to Bloxburg by Roblox. The camp will also feature home site and construction site tours, plus other activities aimed at building leadership skills, self-confidence and knowledge about the use technology in home building. Each attendee will also receive a certificate of completion for the camp.

"I've always been fascinated by how our homes are built. It's really pretty amazing," said Montejano's 11-year-old daughter Mia. "When my dad asked me for some ideas on how to get other kids interested, I thought a fun summer camp would be a great way for them to see how it works, learn more and maybe even think about it as a career."

A special kick-off event will be held on May 18 at the Brookfield Residential Design Studio for a preview of the upcoming camp. The event will feature games and other fun activities, a demonstration of Welcome to Bloxburg, a tour of the Brookfield Residential Design Studio and more.

Sponsorship opportunities for the BIASC Junior Builder camp are available, including sponsoring of one of the youth teams in the online home-building competition.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees.

To register for the Junior Builder kick-off event and for information on sponsorship opportunities, visit www.biasc.org/events/junior-builder-camp-special-kick-off-event-1 . To register for Junior Builder Camp, go to www.biasc.org/events/junior-builder-camp .

For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org/cpages/home .

