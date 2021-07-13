Building Industry Association of Southern California To Host Southern California Water Conference

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the Southern California Water Conference for the Baldy View Chapter will take place August 13, 2021 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

The 2021 Water Conference, established in 2007, will feature topics surrounding water and housing, supply, affordability and efficiency as well as an update on the Delta Conveyance. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on these topics, a question and answer session with the conference panels and featured speakers who are experts in their field.

Jennifer Pierre is slated as the keynote speaker for this event. Pierre is the General Manager for the State Water Contractors and is well-versed in water project operations, infrastructure, environmental compliance and complex regulatory issues. She will discuss what the region can anticipate and what measures need to be taken to ensure The Delta Conveyance project continues to move forward.

The Water Conference speakers for the event are:

Jennifer Pierre – General Manager, State Water Contractors

– General Manager, State Water Contractors Allison Febbo – Assistant General Manager, Mojave Water District

– Assistant General Manager, Mojave Water District Dan Lafferty – Deputy Director, LA County Public Works

– Deputy Director, LA County Public Works Deven Upadhyay , Metropolitan Water District

, Metropolitan Water District Heather Dyer – General Manager, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District

– General Manager, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District Christine Compton - Director of Strategic Communications and Advocacy/Deputy General Counsel, Irvine Ranch Water District

- Director of Strategic Communications and Advocacy/Deputy General Counsel, Irvine Ranch Water District Danielle Coates - Senior Legislative Program Manager, Eastern Municipal Water District

- Senior Legislative Program Manager, Eastern Municipal Water District Russ Bryden – Assistant Deputy Director, LA Department of Water and Power

– Assistant Deputy Director, LA Department of Water and Power Channing Hawkins - President, West Valley Water District

- President, West Valley Water District Sue Mosburg – Executive Director, California-Nevada Section AWWA

– Executive Director, California-Nevada Section AWWA Scott Kleinrock - Conservation Programs Manager, Chino Basin Water Conservation District

- Conservation Programs Manager, Chino Basin Water Conservation District Brian Probolsky - President, Moulton Niguel Water District

- President, Moulton Niguel Water District Dan Ferons – General Manager, Santa Margarita Water District

– General Manager, Santa Margarita Water District Cathleen Pieroni - Manager of Inter-Agency Relations, Inland Empire Utilities Agency

"The Building Industry Association of Southern California, Baldy View Chapter is ecstatic to host this informative event addressing key challenges and topics our industry faces by the water sector," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "Guests will have an opportunity to hear from strategically assembled panels with a diverse group of intelligent individuals who are experts on the matter."

To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship, please call (866) 737-4880. Tickets are $99 or $125 after July 15th and include breakfast, lunch and participation in the event program. For more information, please visit www.biabuild.com/water-conference .

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org/cpages/home .

