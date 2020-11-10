Building Industry Association of Southern California Unveils Two Significant Enhancements to Its Online "Members In Transition" Resources

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced important enhancements to its Members In Transition Partnership Program. The two additions to the service include an online Job Seekers function and a Find an Industry Professional function. These new resources will complement the BIASC job posting service already being provided to members.

The BIASC Members In Transition Partnership Program is designed to support industry professionals who are no longer employed by member companies. It also provides several ways for interested professionals to stay engaged with BIASC by providing continued access to networking events, education and committee participation.

"Connecting the region's building industry professionals is one of our highest priorities at BIASC," said BIASC Executive Vice President, Craig Foster. "The knowledge, experience, expertise and innovation they share is one of the hallmarks driving the vibrant and dynamic SoCal real estate community. Members In Transition is just one way we take care those individuals through BIASC."

Through the new online Job Seekers function, members who were previously employed by a member company and are looking for a position can post a profile about themselves including a bio/resume, social media accounts, photos and videos. They can also choose from 14 categories to indicate their line of work for a prospective employer.

Conversely, the Find an Industry Professional function is open to current and past BIASC members to enable prospective employers to find people in those same 14 professional categories. This resource is available to both current and past BIASC members.

"We are excited to launch these new enhancements to our Members In Transition Program. We continuously strive to provide valuable resources that assist members in achieving their goals," said Kaitlin Radcliff, BIASC Director of Membership. "And we are confident that these additions will provide greater access to meaningful opportunities within the building industry."

Other benefits of the BIASC Members In Transition Partnership Program include:

Attendance at one webinar, general membership meeting or workshop

All BIA chapter and SC email communications

Volunteer opportunity to participate on any BIA chapter committee for one year

Member rates for all BIA events

Complimentary one-year subscription to BIASC Magazine

For information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils, and committees. www.biasc.org

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.biasc.org

