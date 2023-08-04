Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market size worth $ 11.64 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 19.41% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.41% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.82 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.64 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Driving Innovation and Efficiency in the Construction Industry: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market

As businesses and governments increasingly recognize the enormous potential of this technology to enhance decision-making for constructed assets, the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market is expected to flourish. The architecture and construction industries have undergone a revolution thanks to BIM's ability to extract, exchange, and network computer files, which has drawn people, companies, and governmental organisations involved in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of physical infrastructures like roads, railways, bridges, and more.

Market trends and expectations:

Several important reasons drive the building information modeling (BIM) software market, including:

Growing Need for Infrastructure Development: As the world's population expands, there is an increasing demand for infrastructure development, which presents a sizable market opportunity for BIM products.

Requirements for Large-Scale Projects are Increasing: The adoption of BIM software is driven by the increase in demand for large-scale projects across numerous industries, which helps the market grow.

Automation for Enhanced Productivity: Building information modelling systems are being adopted by construction organisations more frequently in order to automate operations, assure regular follow-up, and increase output and efficiency.

Attractive Return on Investment (ROI): The deployment of BIM is associated with a high ROI, which is a major market growth driver.

Growing Understanding of BIM and Its Advantages The need for BIM software is being further fueled by the industry's growing understanding of the many advantages of BIM, including improved project efficiency and cost savings.

Technological breakthroughs and Cloud-Based Solutions: The market has grown significantly as a result of ongoing technological breakthroughs. Cloud-based solutions are enabling greater user inter-coordination, data management on remote servers, and accessibility and collaboration. The 3D model-based methodology has been crucial in drawing in the world market for BIM software

Key Players in Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market:

The market is dominated by well-known businesses at the forefront of innovation. Important players in the sector include Autodesk Inc., Nemetschek AG, Bentley System Inc., Trimble Navigations Ltd., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Oracle Aconex, Beck Technology, IES, and Lubansoft.

Key companies always concentrate on financial statements, product benchmarking, and conducting thorough SWOT analyses to keep a competitive edge in the market. These procedures give businesses the ability to spot chances for expansion and improvement in their products, spurring additional industry innovation.

Market Outlook: The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market is expected to grow rapidly over the upcoming years, with a good outlook. Market share will increase as organisations place more emphasis on resource management to enhance product outputs. Additionally, BIM technology advances and its numerous applications in various industries would promote ongoing market growth.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market into Type, Application, And Geography.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market, by Type

3D BIM – Design Model



4D BIM – Construction Dynamics



5D BIM – Cost



6D BIM – Built Facilities



7D BIM – Environmental Protection

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market, by Application

Architect



AEC Engineering Office



Contractor



Owner



Others

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

