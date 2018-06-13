Building Information Modeling Extraction Software Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Overview

The BIM extraction software market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast and 2017 is the base year.The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global BIM extraction software market's evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).



The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, macro-economic factors, regulations and policies, BIM lifecycle, ecosystem analysis, Porter's Five Force Analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market.Further, macro-economic factors included in the report provide key regional socio-political-technological developments and their impact considerations.



A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the BIM extraction software market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.



Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of components which are software deployment (on premise software, cloud-based software).On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into water and wastewater, rail transit and aviation, energy generation facilities, roads, bridges, and highways, houses and apartments, factories and warehouses, educational institutes and commercial spaces, government buildings, dams and others.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global BIM extraction software market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report comprises a competitive scenario and trends in which the BIM extraction software market concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.



The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global BIM extraction software market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the BIM extraction software market.The comprehensive BIM extraction software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the BIM extraction software market growth.



This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the BIM extraction software market, and growth trends of each segment and region.It also includes basic overview, sales area/geographical presence, revenue, SWOT analysis, and strategy and developments under the company profile section.



Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market.Furthermore, Porter's Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the BIM extraction software market.



This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the BIM extraction software market. It explains the various participants including BIM software vendors and BIM extraction software vendors within the ecosystem of the market.



Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, construction projects by region & end use industry, and industry white papers are referred.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the BIM extraction software market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends and outlook etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global BIM extraction software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include Autodesk, Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Safe Software, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synchro Software, Nemetschek Group, PointCab GmbH, Gexcel srl, Assemble Systems, SierraSoft, Innovaya, ClearEdge3D, Inc., Leica, Geo-Plus, Technodigit SARL, and Trimble, Inc.



The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Software Deployment



On Premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by End Use Industry



Water and Wastewater

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges, and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Extraction Software Market, by Geography



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



