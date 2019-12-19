Building Information Modeling Market (BIM): Platform at the Forefront of Evolving Construction Industry, to Register a CAGR of 18.6% During 2019-2025: Energias Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building information modeling (BIM) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 10.65 billion by the year 2025. Increasing demand from and increasing demand for digital platforms in professional environment is expected drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments by major companies to develop advanced solutions that reduce the time taken from planning to managing phase is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

BIM is a platform which enables architects, contractors, engineers, and developers to span the different phases of a project. BIM solutions were used for 3D planning and design of structures, however, with increasing demand from end-use industries, new parameters have been added to this software to increase efficacy of users. BIM is slowly breaking adoption barriers and is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period.

Key findings from the report:

By end-user, architect held the major share of the market in the year 2018.

By solution, software segment held the major share of the market during 2015-2018.

North America held the major share of the market during the historical years, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Some of the key companies operating in the market includes Autodesk Inc., Graphisoft SE, Bricsys NV., Beck Technology Ltd., Nemetschek AG, Pentagon Solutions Ltd, Synchro Software Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Bentley Systems, Inc., Cadenas GmbH, RIB Software AG, and Trimble Navigation Limited among others.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2019-2025"

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

MARKET SCOPE

The report segments building information modeling (BIM) market based on type, deployment, solution, application, project-lifecycle, end-user, and region.

By Type

3D

4D

5D

6D

7D

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Solution

Software

Architectural Design



Structural engineering and fabrication



MEP engineering and fabrication



Construction



Facility Management



Services

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Offices



Sports



Transport



Others

Residential

Civil Infrastructure

Healthcare



Education



Utility



Oil and Gas



Water and Waste Water



Others

By Project Lifecycle

Planning & Design

Construction

Management and Operation

By End-User

Architect

Contractor

Engineers

Developers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

SOURCE Energias Market Research