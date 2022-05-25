Building Information Modeling Market Size to Grow by USD 8.42 Bn at a CAGR of 19.14%| Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers building information modeling market segmentations by the following:

Type - Software and services

The software sector will gain considerable market share in building information modeling. BIM software is a three-dimensional design program that can help with design optimization in the domains of architecture, construction, plant, and civil engineering. BIM models virtualize the entire lifecycle of a project, from conception to completion. When BIM is implemented, projects can be completed faster, cheaper, and with less environmental effect. During the projected period, the BIM market will rise because of the widespread use of BMI software.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. The United States is the most important market in North America for information modeling. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the rapidly growing urban population and rising government spending will aid the expansion of the building information modeling market in North America.

Building Information Modeling Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the major factors driving the expansion of the building information modeling (BIM) business is the rise of the work-from-home concept. Engineers and builders can use BIM software to manage customer contracts, project management, sales, and other activities from afar. Many builders and owners believe that now is an excellent opportunity to upskill laborers and teach basic foundation understanding of digital technologies to boost efficiency. As a result, the building information modeling (BIM) industry will rise over the forecast period.

Market Trend

The primary building information modeling market trends driving growth are increased urbanization and infrastructure initiatives. A new era of design and construction has arrived, thanks to digital design tools, computer-controlled manufacturing, computer-controlled connectivity, and interconnection. BIM has significant advantages over prior technologies like paper-based design and modeling, as well as CAD systems, which drives its adoption.

Market Challenge

One of the issues restricting the growth of the building information modeling (BIM) sector is the construction industry's low digitalization rate. Large-scale construction projects are typically seen to take longer to finish and go over budget, resulting in lower contractor profits. Construction project performance management is insufficient, and supply-chain processes are still crude. During the projected period, such constraints will limit the growth of the building information modeling (BIM) market.

Building Information Modeling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Planner, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Building Information Modeling Market Segmentation

Type

Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Building Information Modeling Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems

SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems ABB Ltd.

ACCA software Spa

AECOM

Asite Solutions Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

AVEVA Group Plc

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cadsoft Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Product Insights and News

Asite Solutions Ltd. - The company offers building information modeling such as BIM Escalator which provides designers, engineers and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools.

Autodesk Inc. - The company offers building information modeling such as AEC Collection which provides designers, engineers and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools supported by a cloud based common data environment that facilitates project delivery from early stage design through to construction.

AVEVA Group Plc - The company offers building information modeling such as AVEVA Bocad which provides class leading productivity in structural steelwork, enabling consistently rapid, high quality design, fabrication and construction, for on time, on-budget delivery of a high-quality project.

