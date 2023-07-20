Building Information Modeling Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.61% from 2022 to 2027|ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The building information modeling software market size is expected to increase by USD 6,631.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.61%, according to Technavio –The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, Trimble Inc., and 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems Download the sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Information Modeling Software Market 2023-2027

Building Information Modeling Software Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, Trimble Inc., and 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, among others

: 15+, Including ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, GRAITEC Innovation SAS, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Pinnacle Infotech Inc., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Beck Group, Trimble Inc., and SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (architects, AEC engineering offices, contractors, facility managers, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

To understand more about the building information modeling software market, request a sample report

Key Drivers- The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the building information modeling software market growth. Organizations are focusing on preparing and managing the resources which are important for efficient product outputs. As a result, it increases the need for efficient solutions for large-scale construction project management. The main aim of BIM solutions is to automate processes to achieve maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining regular follow-up. Furthermore, the revenue possibilities can be rapidly increased with the help of BIM solutions by calculating conversion ratios and running reports to track the metrics. These features also decrease the operating time. The salespersons are notified about the sales leads, which makes the task easier and makes workloads lower. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growth of 5D BIM is one of the major building information modeling software market trends. The 5D BIM considers more dimensions, as 3D BIM does not provide a platform for the integration of time and cost factors. In addition, the 5D BIM provides an in-house database with complete details regarding the cost and labor productivity rates and allows real-time cost estimation, which helps for easy and quick comparison with the target cost. Using 5D BIM, construction industries help end-users such as builders, contractors, engineers, and architects to overcome challenges, improve efficiency and productivity, and save time and money. Therefore, these benefits which are provided by 5D BIM, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- High implementation and operating costs are the significant challenges impeding the building information modeling software market growth. Due to its high cost, small construction market architectural and engineering firms are reluctant to adopt BIM software. These software packages are presented with numerous modules that can be utilized for different applications in the BIM software market. In any case, these packages are of less use to SMEs, considering the size of the ventures. Moreover, BIM arrangements are complex and require skilled professionals to utilize the product. Most SMEs find it hard to invest in high mount in little undertakings, and they have some doubts about the return on investment. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The building information modeling software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Building Information Modeling Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the building information modeling software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the building information modeling software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the building information modeling software market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of building information modeling software market vendors

Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,631.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dalux Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Glodon Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, KUBUS B.V., MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Plannerly, Planon Shared Services BV, Procore Technologies Inc., Revizto SA, Schneider Electric SE, thinkproject Holding GmbH, Trimble Inc., Virtual Construction and Technology BIM One Inc., Asite Solutions Ltd., and Pinnacle Infotech Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

