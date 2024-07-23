Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market size is set to grow by USD 36.17 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand to reduce energy costs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building integrated photovoltaics market size is estimated to grow by USD 36.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 21.25% during the forecast period. Rising demand to reduce energy costs is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing number of green building. However, intermittent nature of solar power poses a challenge. Key market players include AGC Inc., BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., ertex solar, First Solar Inc., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Onyx Solar Group LLC, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sharp Corp., Solaria Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2024-2028

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.25% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 36.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.65 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Key companies profiled AGC Inc., BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., ertex solar, First Solar Inc., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Onyx Solar Group LLC, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sharp Corp., Solaria Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The construction industry consumes a significant amount of energy, with buildings accounting for approximately 40% of the world's energy consumption and being the largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Buildings continuously consume energy without replenishment, leading to the depletion of natural resources and increased energy costs. Green buildings, designed to minimize energy consumption and efficiently utilize available energy, have emerged as a solution to this challenge. These buildings recycle their by-products and help conserve energy while operating efficiently. The global green building market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increasing awareness about climate change and energy efficiency. Various green building associations and councils, including the Indian Green Building Council, Green Building Japan, The Emirates Green Building Council, US Green Building Council, Green Building Council of Australia, China Association of Building Energy Efficiency, and The German Green Building Association, are driving the adoption of new technologies to minimize energy consumption and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) systems, which make buildings environmentally friendly by generating electricity using solar power, are expected to play a crucial role in this growth.

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is experiencing a significant recovery as businesses and homeowners prioritize energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. Labor shortages in the solar panel industry are driving innovation in BIPV systems, making installation more streamlined and cost-effective. Both residential and non-residential sectors are adopting BIPV, with household adoption increasing due to lower energy bills and reduced carbon footprint. The commercial and industrial segments are also investing in BIPV, particularly in integrated roof systems and solar walls. Thin-film and crystalline PV technologies, including crystalline silicon and organic photovoltaics, are key players in the solar panel market. The BIPV market caters to various applications like BIPV facades, shading and membranes, and building integrated walls. The trend towards energy-efficient buildings and fuel efficiency is expected to continue, making BIPV an attractive option for those seeking to reduce conventional power usage and improve health benefits.

Market Challenges

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) systems have gained popularity due to the decreasing solar power prices and increasing adoption. However, the intermittent nature of solar power poses challenges for grid operators and power systems. Solar panel efficiency, solar irradiation, and shading significantly impact power output, which varies throughout the day and with weather conditions. The mismatch between energy production and demand can be a significant hurdle, especially during peak demand hours when the sun is not shining. This intermittency may hinder the growth of the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics market during the forecast period.

The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is growing as businesses and homeowners seek to incorporate renewable energy sources into their structures. However, challenges exist in this sector. The solar panel market faces competition from disposable income levels, making residential and commercial building integrations more attractive. Integrating BIPV into roof systems and walls presents complexities with crystalline silicon and thin film photovoltaic materials versus conventional building materials. BIPV components include solar panels on roofs, skylights, and facades, as well as solar walls and BIPV facades. Shading and membranes are also essential considerations. The industrial segment is a significant market for BIPV, with a focus on energy conservation, environmental concerns, and architectural optimization. BIPV technology includes thin-film and semi-transparent solar panels. Solar power generation offers ecological benefits, reducing carbon footprints and reliance on non-renewable power resources like oil and coal. Wireless connectivity and heat generation are additional features of BIPV systems. Roofs, walls, glass, and facades are the primary focus areas for BIPV implementation. The construction sector is embracing this technology to reduce energy costs and promote clean energy. The Solar PV industry is evolving to meet the demands of commercial infrastructures, offering innovative solutions for energy-efficient buildings.

Segment Overview

This building integrated photovoltaics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential

1.3 Industrial Panel Type 2.1 Crystalline panel

2.2 Thin-film panel Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Commercial- The commercial segment dominates the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market due to the higher energy consumption in commercial buildings compared to residential ones. BIPV systems enable these structures to generate their electricity on-site, reducing reliance on grid-connected power and resulting in substantial energy cost savings over time. Governments worldwide are promoting energy management systems and BIPV technologies to enhance overall building efficiency. Financial incentives for alternative energy sources like solar power, which lower carbon emissions, make the BIPV market an attractive investment. Commercial end-users, including institutions, offices, hospitals, and small-medium enterprises, are investing heavily in solar energy to minimize their dependence on unreliable grid-connected power. The commercial sector's growth is anticipated during the forecast period due to increasing demand for office space, hospitals, and commercial organizations. The US Better Building Program, aimed at improving commercial building energy efficiency by 20% by 2020, includes investments in clean energy technologies and cost-effective upgrades, further boosting the market. Government policies and incentives significantly influence the BIPV market's growth. Stimulus packages and green initiatives support could positively impact the market during the forecast period.

The global solar-photovoltaic-services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy and government incentives. Key players are focusing on innovative solutions to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Concurrently, the global solar panel recycling market is expanding due to the rising need for sustainable disposal of decommissioned panels. With the growing adoption of solar energy, the market for recycling services is projected to flourish, ensuring environmental sustainability and resource recovery. Major companies are investing in advanced recycling technologies to address the anticipated surge in end-of-life solar panels.

Research Analysis

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) is an innovative approach to harness solar energy by integrating solar panels into building structures. This method offers several advantages over traditional solar panel installations, including aesthetic appeal, increased energy efficiency, and reduced installation costs. The BIPV market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the expanding solar panel market. Disposable income levels and energy efficiency concerns are driving the demand for BIPV systems in both residential and commercial buildings. BIPV systems can be integrated into various building components such as roofs, skylights, facades, and even solar panels themselves. The construction sector is embracing BIPV as an alternative to conventional building materials, with thin-film photovoltaic materials gaining popularity due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Favorable government regulations, decreasing energy bills, and the desire to reduce carbon footprint are further fueling the growth of the BIPV market. BIPV systems come in two main types: thin-film PV and crystalline PV. Thin-film PV is popular for its flexibility and ease of integration into building structures, while crystalline PV is known for its high efficiency and durability. The BIPV market caters to the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, with each segment presenting unique opportunities and challenges.

Market Research Overview

Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) is an innovative approach to renewable energy generation, where solar panels are integrated into the fabric of buildings as roofing systems, walls, skylights, and facades. The Solar panel market is witnessing significant growth due to disposable income levels, energy conservation, and environmental concerns. BIPV systems are increasingly being adopted in residential and commercial buildings, as well as industrial segments. Photovoltaic materials such as crystalline silicon, thin film, and Organic photovoltaics (OPV) are used in BIPV systems. Integrated roof systems, solar walls, building-integrated walls, BIPV facades, shading and membranes are some of the components of BIPV. The construction sector is embracing BIPV as an alternative to conventional building materials like roofs, walls, glass, and facade. Thin-film solar panels and semi-transparent solar panels are popular choices for BIPV due to their flexibility and aesthetic appeal. BIPV offers ecological benefits, including reducing carbon footprints, energy conservation, and clean energy generation. However, labor shortages and recovery costs can be challenges. The BIPV industry is also exploring wireless connectivity and heat generation to optimize energy usage and improve efficiency. The shift towards renewable energy sources is driven by concerns over non-renewable power resources like oil and coal, and the need to reduce energy bills and household adoption of solar energy panels. BIPV systems offer architectural optimization, fuel efficiency, energy-efficient buildings, health benefits, and commercial infrastructures.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

Panel Type

Crystalline Panel



Thin-film Panel

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

