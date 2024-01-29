Building Mobility Solutions Market Top Growth Opportunities - Connected Elevators and Escalators to Improve Conveyance and User Experience

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jan, 2024, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Building Mobility Solutions, 2024" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic rapidly changed how buildings function. Building mobility solutions such as crowd analytics, elevator and escalator systems, and smart parking (including electric vehicle [EV] charging stations) have gained more importance and will form a crucial part of buildings and cities moving forward. Rapid employment of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technologies will make products smarter and revolutionize mobility in buildings.

The industry's overall focus will shift from offering individual products to ensuring a holistic occupant experience, with an end goal of providing comprehensive building management solutions. In addition to the increasing prominence of smart cities, this industry shift will lead to increased technology adoption to enhance mobility in buildings and the entire city to provide seamless mobility solutions.

Industry participants should explore and leverage the growth opportunities highlighted in this research as well as expand their portfolios in the listed areas to create new revenue streams and solidify growth in this highly competitive field.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Connected Elevators and Escalators to Improve Conveyance and User Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 2: EV Charging to Proliferate in Buildings' Car Park
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Maintenance to Improve Elevator and Escalator Reliability
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Crowd Analytics Technology to Bolster Safety and Security
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Integrated Building Mobility Solutions to Support Smart City Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/or8eok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Synthetic Data Market Outlook: Transforming the Way Businesses Use Data and Generate Meaningful Insights

Synthetic Data Market Outlook: Transforming the Way Businesses Use Data and Generate Meaningful Insights

The "Synthetic Data: Future of AI and Emerging Ecosystems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Synthetic data is data...
Global Genset Growth Opportunities: Roadmap for Digitalization in Gensets

Global Genset Growth Opportunities: Roadmap for Digitalization in Gensets

The "Global Genset Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service forecasts growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.