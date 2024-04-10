Building Momentum: A Year of Impact With the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education

CLIFTON, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2023, the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education was formed with a mission of helping schools become more cyber-secure. Since its inception, the Coalition has offered the following cybersecurity supports to schools:

Formation of the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education (leading edtech industry organizations committed to making a difference in K-12 cybersecurity)

Availability of a K-12 focused Cybersecurity Rubric self-assessment toolkit and related training (at no cost to schools)

Availability of a professional certification program (training and certification exam) for individuals who want to be Certified Cybersecurity Rubric Evaluators (CCREs) (In addition, the Coalition offered discount codes to offset the $99 certification fee)

As we mark the one-year anniversary in April 2024, the Coalition celebrates a year of accomplishments and continued growth!

Two New Contributing Members

During this past year, two new organizations became contributing members of the Coalition. Caetra.io, a premier cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in serving schools and CDWG, a top-tier solution provider to schools everywhere.

Advisory Council Now Has 100 Professionals

The Coalition also created an expansive Advisory Council made up of professionals from schools and companies who work together to develop resources, provide live training, and support CCRE professional development. Advisory Council members now include over 100 professionals from around the world.

Over 300 CCREs

The Coalition offers an on-demand training and certification exam for technology professionals to become Certified Cybersecurity Rubric Evaluators (CCREs). Through grassroots adoption and advocacy efforts, there are now over 300 CCREs worldwide. Learn more here.

Development of Cybersecurity Rubric 2.0 Resources

As part of the Coalition's commitment to continuous improvement, the group also released version 2.0 of the Cybersecurity Rubric and updated its CCRE Training to version 2.0. These updates align with the latest NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF 2.0), ensuring the CR and CCRE training align with the evolving landscape of cybersecurity practices. Learn more here.

Thoughts From Advisory Council Members

"Joining the Advisory Council and collaborating with this esteemed group has deepened my understanding of cybersecurity and provided valuable insights into how schools can improve their preparedness." - Dr. Tina Barrios, Consultant/Former Asst. Supt. of Information Systems and Technology, Polk County School District

"The professional sharing that comes from being part of the Advisory Council has impacted me greatly, and I use the insights I've gained directly in my work. It's exciting to be part of a group of thoughtful leaders collaborating to help mitigate cyber risks and safeguard schools." - Pete Just, Executive Director, Indiana CTO Council

Interested in accessing the Coalition's resources or becoming a contributing partner or advisory council member? Learn more here.

About the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education

ClassLink, ENA by Zayo, and SecurityStudio founded the Cybersecurity Coalition for Education to create a more accessible and effective approach to cybersecurity preparedness and training for schools. The coalition pioneered a groundbreaking approach to measuring and improving cybersecurity readiness, the Cybersecurity Rubric (CR) for Education. Along with the rubric, the coalition provides training and certification designed to guide schools to cybersecurity readiness. Visit cybersecurityrubric.org to learn more.

