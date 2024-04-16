Building Momentum: PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory Announces an Impressive First Quarter 2024 Performance, Posting Client Business Sales of More Than $16.6 Million

Coming off a record year in 2023, PET|VET continues to drive its ongoing growth with four recent client sales, delivering more than 200 transactions and $466 Million in sales overall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Picking up from its record year in 2023, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory, (https://www.petvetsales.com/ ), a premier brokerage and advisory firm for the pet care industry, is off to a fast start announcing today a strong first quarter 2024 performance, delivering client business sales of more than $16.6 million.

The companies featured in PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory's recent client business sales include:

Teija Heikkilä (Pictured), is the founder, CEO, and principal broker of PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory

Fit N Furry, (https://www.fitnfurry.com/, Petaluma, CA ).

). Wagbnb, (https://www.wagbnb.com/, Lubbock, TX ).

). The Hipster Hound (2 locations), (https://www.hipsterhound.net, Savannah, GA ).

). All American Pet Resort, (https://www.allamericanpetresorts.com/rochester-hills/, Rochester Hills, MI ).

Following its unprecedented year with more than $70 million in client business sales, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory has maintained its impressive momentum this year increasing its total transactions to more than 200 and sales volume exceeding $466 million.

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is unique in its industry as it is exclusively focused on the selling and advising of pet resorts and veterinary practices.

This industry expertise has enabled PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory to deliver a 96 percent closing rate on its deals, securing a 20% higher transaction value than those managed by FSBO and generic brokers.

Best Friends Pet Care, (https://bestfriendspetcare.com/ ), the country's first and longest-running play & stay pet destination with nearly 50 locations nationwide, purchased three of PET|VET's clients, Fit N Furry, Wagbnb, and The Hipster Hound. All American Pet Resort was purchased by a private buyer.

"PET|VET is exceedingly optimistic about the substantial M&A activity witnessed in the pet care sector during the first quarter of 2024," said Teija Heikkilä, the founder, CEO, and principal broker of PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory. "Building upon the momentum of an exceptional year in 2023, where we shattered records and surpassed existing multipliers, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients for their trust in us with the most important financial decision of their lives."

Heikkilä added: "As the pet care industry is attracting a growing influx of private equity firms, we anticipate sustained sales growth throughout the remainder of the year. For any business owner in the pet industry contemplating an exit in 2024 or 2025, we strongly encourage initiating that dialogue now by reaching out to us for a confidential consultation."

PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory was recently recognized for the second year in a row with the 2023 DealStats Hall of Fame award by BVR, (https://www.bvresources.com /), for having the highest number of transactions in the pet care space.

"Working with Teija and her team at PET|VET was the best experience I have ever had with consultants. They found the absolute best buyer for my business, and orchestrated the entire process with constant communication, attention to detail, and ease," said Stephen Quisenberry, owner of Wagbnb.

Jared Pinsker, CEO of Best Friends Pet Care, added: "PET|VET's growth is a testament to their unparalleled expertise in the pet care sector. Their dedication to excellence and commitment to their clients' success sets a benchmark that truly resonates within the industry. We are continually impressed by their professionalism and the substantial value they add to every transaction."

About PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is the premier brokerage and advisory firm exclusively focused on the pet care industry.

