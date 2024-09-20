Building More Than Wealth: SDIRA Wealth's Support for the Tim Tebow Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDIRA Wealth, a leading full-service Build-to-Rent developer, is excited to announce their support and partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation, combining real estate investment with philanthropy. This innovative collaboration sets a new benchmark for purposeful and impactful business ventures.

SDIRA Wealth is proud to partner and support the Tim Tebow Foundation, uniting real estate investment with philanthropy to make a lasting impact. "We have the opportunity to achieve great things and make a meaningful difference. What’s even more amazing is that God already has a perfect plan for how He’ll use this partnership for His glory.” – Justin French, CEO of SDIRA Wealth The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

For over 23 years, SDIRA Wealth has established a strong presence in 15 states, achieving over $2 billion in build-to-rent home sales. Their extensive portfolio and industry expertise have cemented their reputation for providing top-tier investment opportunities. With their substantial market presence, SDIRA Wealth offers investors exclusive pricing advantages and bulk benefits, reinforcing their leadership in the sector.

"We're a mission-driven company, and part of that mission is to engage in purposeful work," shared Justin French, CEO of SDIRA Wealth. A veteran business leader with over two decades of experience, French draws inspiration from his Midwest roots and faith-based family values. "We've been incredibly blessed with success, and we give all the glory to God for positioning us to impact so many lives. Success brings both opportunities and choices, and it's vital to seek wisdom and guidance to stay aligned with His plan. Together, we have the chance to achieve great things and make a meaningful difference. What's even more amazing is that God already has a perfect plan for how He'll use this partnership for His glory."

In alignment with this mission, SDIRA Wealth is pledging a portion of proceeds from every property sold to support the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF). Investors are also encouraged to make additional contributions through SDIRA Wealth's website, receiving tax deductions while backing a powerful cause.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the Tim Tebow Foundation and support their life-changing work," said French. "This partnership not only benefits our investors but also delivers a lasting impact on communities in need. Together, we're building a legacy of hope and transformation."

For more details, please visit https://sdirawealth.com/timtebowfoundation/.

About SDIRA Wealth:

SDIRA Wealth is a leading full-service build-to-rent developer, specializing in new construction properties designed for investors. With a presence in 15 states and over $2 billion in sold build-for-rent homes, SDIRA Wealth offers innovative investment opportunities and customizable programs to optimize investor returns. To learn more about SDIRA Wealth, visit www.sdirawealth.com

About the Tim Tebow Foundation:

The Tim Tebow Foundation exists to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Since inception in 2010, the ministry has served some of the world's Most Vulnerable People across more than 90 countries and counting. This mission is fulfilled daily through ministry outreach focused on Orphan Care + Prevention, Special Needs, Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation, and Profound Medical Needs. To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.

