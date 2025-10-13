Building on a Legacy of Impact: Afaxys Announces Planned Retirement of CEO Ronda Dean and Appointment of Christian Bloomgren to President and CEO

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Afaxys, Inc., a Public Benefit Corporation and first-of-its kind socially conscious healthcare company focused on serving public health professionals and their patients, today announced the retirement of Ronda Dean, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-Founder effective January 2, 2026. At that time, Christian Bloomgren, current President & Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), will assume the role of President & CEO, and Ronda will serve as his executive advisor.

"Serving as CEO and President of Afaxys for the past 17 years has been an incredible privilege," said Ronda Dean, CEO & Co-Founder of Afaxys. "From the very beginning, our mission has been grounded in reproductive justice and gender equity, and I am profoundly grateful to my colleagues, partners, and customers who have shared that passion and purpose with me. Afaxys has served millions of patients over the past 17 years, and I am confident that this impact will continue as Christian steps into the CEO role. He is an exceptional leader with strong strategic insights that will allow Afaxys to carry forward its legacy and shape a strong future for the company."

Christian brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical devices, with strong expertise in women's health. In his current role as President and CCO, Christian leads the strategy and execution of marketing, sales, and growth initiatives. As the newly appointed CEO, Christian shares the same mission and vision that have guided the success of Afaxys and brings a deep passion for continuing to drive the company forward.

"I am honored to step into the role of Afaxys' CEO and am tremendously grateful for the support and collaboration I've experienced over the past two years working with Ronda and our exceptional team at Afaxys," said Christian Bloomgren, current President & CCO of Afaxys. "As we move forward, my priority is to stay true to our mission, while positioning the company to achieve even greater growth and impact as leaders in public health."

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ronda for her transformative leadership in co-founding Afaxys and her incredible contributions to our mission and success over the years," added Sarah Stoesz, Chair of the Board of Afaxys. "The selection of Ronda's successor has been an important objective for the Board over the past few years, and we are equally excited to welcome Christian as our new CEO. The Board is confident he brings not only a deep understanding of our mission and vision, but also the drive and experience to guide Afaxys into its next chapter of growth and impact."

About Afaxys

Afaxys, a Public Benefit Corporation, uniquely partners with public health and private industry to ensure healthcare professionals have stable pricing and reliable access to the products and services they need to care for their patients.

The Afaxys enterprise comprises a family of companies that operate under three wholly owned subsidiaries: Afaxys Pharma, LLC, Afaxys Drug Development, LLC and Afaxys Group Services, LLC (AGS). Afaxys Pharma provides a broad portfolio of branded and generic contraceptives to the public healthcare market. Afaxys Drug Development provides development and regulatory services of pharmaceutical products with a focus on rapid and efficient launch readiness to promote Afaxys' strategic goal of cost-conscious product commercialization. AGS is a strategic sourcing operation that negotiates favorable pricing across a broad base of products and services through its Group Purchasing Organization. For more information, visit www.afaxys.com.

