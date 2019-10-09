Building On A Strong Foundation - AmeriFlex Santa Barbara Announces New Leadership

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1st AmeriFlex Santa Barbara announced a full restructuring of leadership. The move realigns their experienced advisors to serve the local community and positions the firm for long-term growth and stability.

"Our strategy is to build upon the foundation of the AmeriFlex name while providing exceptional transitional wealth planning for individuals and families in the greater Santa Barbara area," says Justin Anderson, a representative of the leadership team.

The team at AmeriFlex Santa Barbara consists of six dedicated and accomplished professionals with strong local ties. Together, Justin Anderson, Hannah Buschbom, Justin Pollack, Maxwell Phillips, Christian Snowden, and Brett Weichbrod have taken the helm of a company that has experienced significant growth as a result of their focus on comprehensive financial planning and personalized wealth management service, in the Santa Barbara area for over 30 years.

The shift from traditional wealth management services towards transitional event planning began three years ago when AmeriFlex acknowledged a significant change in client needs.

"As clients face complex events in their lives, like retirement, relocation, sale of a business or real estate, loss of a loved one, or change in marital status, our clients need sophisticated advice that allows them to make informed decisions. These are pivotal moments in our clients' lives," Anderson explains.

Santa Barbara's dedicated leadership team consists of:

Justin Anderson CFP ® , CRC ® , CLU ®

, CRC , CLU Hannah Buschbom , CFP ® , CDFA™

, CFP , CDFA™ Maxwell Phillips

Justin Pollack , RICP ®

, RICP Christian Snowden , MBA

, MBA Brett Weichbrod , MBA

About AmeriFlex Santa Barbara

Founded in 1988, AmeriFlex provides a full range of investment and wealth management services, with a focus on transitional financial event planning. AmeriFlex Santa Barbara is an independent, 100% employee-owned firm headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Our management team is made up of experienced professionals, including MBAs and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS (CFP™). For more information, visit www.ameriflex.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through AmeriFlex® Financial Services, which is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial, Inc.

Contact Information:

AmeriFlex Santa Barbara

Hannah Buschbom

(805) 898-0893

hannah@ameriflex.com

