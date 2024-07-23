Building on Over 50 Years of Heritage, MegaFood Unveils its New Brand Look and Continues to Innovate Through Its Industry-Leading Standards

The transformation includes updates across the entire brand, starting with a new modern packaging design that positions its products to stand out and be easier to shop, on both physical and digital shelves. MegaFood's website, social media presence, and marketing campaigns are all updated to match the new look and feel, creating a holistic experience that invites consumers to find MegaFood products to support their unique health and wellness journeys. MegaFood's first innovation introduced in the new look is an Omega 3-6-9, a plant-powered, planet-first supplement made with algae and organic Ahi-FlowerTM that is grown in the UK using regenerative agricultural practices.

As part of the transformation, MegaFood also expanded and strengthened its already rigorous Brand Standards to provide greater transparency, guiding everything from product formulation, sourcing, packaging and shipping, to how the brand operates, while setting new benchmarks for what vitamin & supplement shoppers should expect from their preferred brands and products:

Credible : MegaFood champions the power of plants while relying on the power of science through using research-backed and clinically studied ingredients, to craft plant-based, efficacious products that deliver the promised benefits.

: MegaFood champions the power of plants while relying on the power of science through using research-backed and clinically studied ingredients, to craft plant-based, efficacious products that deliver the promised benefits. Clean : MegaFood increased the number of pesticides that all of its products are tested for, from 125 to over 150. It also ensures all products are free of the top 9 major allergens*. The brand is NSF certified for Good Manufacturing Practices.

: MegaFood increased the number of pesticides that all of its products are tested for, from 125 to over 150. It also ensures all products are free of the top 9 major allergens*. The brand is NSF certified for Good Manufacturing Practices. Conscious : MegaFood has been a Certified B Corporation since 2018 and 1% For the Planet Member since January 2024 , always striving to live up to its promise of improving the health of people and the planet. In 2023, the brand became the first Certified B Corp vitamin & supplement brand in North America to be Plastic Neutral Certified in partnership with RePurpose Global. To date, MegaFood has funded the recovery of 400,000 lbs. of nature-bound plastic waste while it works with urgency to reduce plastic in its own products and manufacturing processes.

"Building on our rich history of creating efficacious, plant-powered vitamins and supplements for more than 50 years, this next chapter for MegaFood brings to life our new brand identity and purpose: to harness the power of plants to nurture the health of people and planet," says Andy Dahlen, CEO of MegaFood. "We have an unwavering commitment to quality using science-backed ingredients and rigorous internal testing, such as testing for 150+ pesticides, to meet the purity and potency standards we demand, and our consumers deserve, and as our brand continues to innovate and evolve, so must our visual identity. This transformation honors our deep heritage while preparing for the next 50 years with a distinctive look focused on our mission and purpose."

The brand's new look was created in partnership with Portland, Maine, based design agency, female-founded and independently owned Pulp+Wire that specializes in CPG branding and packaging design, and its new "Plant-Powered for the People" advertising campaign has been created in partnership with Los Angeles, California, based creative agency High Wide & Handsome.

The brand's new visual identity is currently rolling out on retail and digital shelves nationwide and on MegaFood.com. To learn more, visit MegaFood.com or follow MegaFood on Instagram , Facebook , or TikTok .

About MegaFood®

MegaFood, a Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member, aspires to leverage its 50+ years of scientific know-how to expertly craft the most efficacious, planet-first vitamins and minerals powered by plants. Driven by its belief that the power of plants can nurture the health of people and the planet, MegaFood works with trusted suppliers who share its commitment to organic and regenerative agriculture. MegaFood's products are tested for 150+ pesticides, and strives for all its products to be Non-GMO Project Verified & Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. The brand is also Certified Plastic Neutral through its partnership with RePurpose Global and has enabled the recovery of over 400,000 lbs. of nature-bound plastic waste to date. Learn more at megafood.com or follow @megafood on Instagram, @megafoodfans on Facebook, @realmegafood TikTok, and @MegaFood on LinkedIn.

*Milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, shellfish and sesame

