Building on Strong Year, Cipia Announces Two New Nominations for Its Leading Driver Monitoring System

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, announced two new nominations for the company's leading Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Driver Sense, from an existing OEM customer.

The new nominations build on Cipia's successes in the global DMS market, and continue the company's momentum over the last year, bringing its total number of design wins to 19.

"We are very proud to announce these latest nominations," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "The expansion to additional models from one of our OEM customers highlights the value we deliver to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership into the future."

Cipia's Driver Sense, DMS utilizes proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor drivers in real-time for signs of distracted driving and drowsiness behind the wheel. In addition, the system can also detect the presence of a cell-phone, proper seat belt usage, and works in the presence of a facemask. The integration of Driver Sense enables OEMs to deliver customers a robust solution to issue life-saving alerts and avert potential accidents.

About Cipia

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

