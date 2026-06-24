Building Out Preemptive Cyber Defense: Silent Push Unveils 6.0 Platform

Driven by Traffic Origin's proprietary data, the redesigned platform connects five key cybersecurity solutions across three clear modules – Defend, Insight, and Reconnaissance – to streamline capabilities and surface what matters faster

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push, the leading preemptive cyber defense company, today announced a major evolution of its preemptive cyber defense platform with the launch of Silent Push 6.0. Designed to enable security teams with faster operationalization and easier navigation, this latest release includes enhancements to Traffic Origin and new integration/workflow capabilities so teams can play from ahead with an approach rooted in 'threat-informed defense.'

"Silent Push 6.0 truly eliminates noise to build meaningful signals on attacker infrastructure to preempt potential attacks - no one else can do this in the market," said Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder, Silent Push. "Launching 6.0 gives enterprise teams and government defenders an opportunity to detect significant threats earlier to inform decisive action to continuously improve cyber risk posture as early as possible in the attack kill chain to defend with a threat-informed approach to cyber defense."

Silent Push 6.0 meets security teams where they work, surfaces what matters, and makes teams faster without requiring a new platform or different tools.

Key features and capabilities include:

Traffic Origin: A new dedicated capability unique to only Silent Push in the market that gives teams definitive visibility on malicious traffic, behaviors, and infrastructure changes to understand true country origin. Silent Push has built a new dedicated interface, full-year data access, with tighter permissioning controls to surface IP address true country of origin, and critical capabilities for use cases including fraud prevention, Know Your Customer (KYC), hiring verification, and Incident Response (IR).





A new dedicated capability unique to only Silent Push in the market that gives teams definitive visibility on malicious traffic, behaviors, and infrastructure changes to understand true country origin. Silent Push has built a new dedicated interface, full-year data access, with tighter permissioning controls to surface IP address true country of origin, and critical capabilities for use cases including prevention, Know Your Customer (KYC), hiring verification, and Incident Response (IR). MCP Server: A new hosted endpoint connects Silent Push data to AI environments, including Claude, ChatGPT, and others. Analysts can run investigations in natural language (enriching indicators, pivoting across historical DNS and shared infrastructure, clustering adversaries by fingerprint, scoring risk, and building reportable pivot graphs) and get structured, source-grounded answers without opening the platform. For customers, this cuts token usage through automatic context reduction and accelerates the workflow of question-to-investigation to getting an answer from Silent Push's extensive dataset.





A new hosted endpoint connects Silent Push data to AI environments, including Claude, ChatGPT, and others. Analysts can run investigations in natural language (enriching indicators, pivoting across historical DNS and shared infrastructure, clustering adversaries by fingerprint, scoring risk, and building reportable pivot graphs) and get structured, source-grounded answers without opening the platform. For customers, this cuts usage through automatic context reduction and accelerates the workflow of question-to-investigation to getting an answer from Silent Push's extensive dataset. Navigation & Module Restructure: A trio of easy-to-navigate modules - Defend, Insight, and Reconnaissance - encompasses the Silent Push solution. Defend covers proactive security stack integrations, such as SIEM, SOAR, and firewall feeds, with its proprietary Indicators of Future Attack ® (IOFA). Insight gives SOC teams full artifact context in a single view for faster triage. Reconnaissance is for threat hunting and IR teams building and tracking infrastructure. A fourth module, Advanced Attribution, houses Traffic Origin.





A trio of easy-to-navigate modules - Defend, Insight, and Reconnaissance - encompasses the Silent Push solution. Defend covers proactive security stack integrations, such as SIEM, SOAR, and firewall feeds, with its proprietary Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA). Insight gives SOC teams full artifact context in a single view for faster triage. Reconnaissance is for threat hunting and IR teams building and tracking infrastructure. A fourth module, Advanced Attribution, houses Traffic Origin. TLP Amber Reports: Enhanced backend and infrastructure to dramatically improve load performance. This expands content options, including video tutorials that can be accessed by teams directly in the reports. Indicators mentioned in reports are now pivotable, and the TLP Amber Report API is unlocked, giving teams programmatic access to report metadata.





Enhanced backend and infrastructure to dramatically improve load performance. This expands content options, including video tutorials that can be accessed by teams directly in the reports. Indicators mentioned in reports are now pivotable, and the TLP Amber Report API is unlocked, giving teams programmatic access to report metadata. Bulk Enrichment (Insight): Provides teams with insights on core indicators, allowing analysts to quickly see Silent Push's intelligence in a centralized view. Designed for early investigations when teams have a set of suspicious assets and need to quickly determine what to investigate first. Available in the Insight module, Bulk Enrichment fills the gap that analysts encounter when they only have a single-lookup interface.

To learn more about Silent Push 6.0, please visit: https://www.silentpush.com/release-6-0/

About Silent Push

Silent Push is the preemptive cyber defense company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack® (IOFA) data, enabling security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with various security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 as well as government agencies.

A free Community Edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Silent Push