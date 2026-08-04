Silent Push Enables Cybersecurity Companies to Build Proactive Security Products with First-Party Infrastructure Intelligence

API-first offering now gives product and threat intelligence teams access to preemptive data that identifies adversary infrastructure before attacks begin

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push, the leader in preemptive cybersecurity intelligence, today announced expanded access to its proprietary first-party infrastructure intelligence platform, enabling cybersecurity companies to integrate the same data that powers Silent Push's own threat detection and research capabilities directly into their products and workflows.

Unlike traditional threat intelligence that relies on indicators of compromise (IOCs) after an attack has occurred, Silent Push provides first-party infrastructure intelligence and Indicators of Future Attack® (IOFA) that identify adversary infrastructure while it is still being built, an average of 104 days before it is weaponized. This enables cybersecurity vendors to deliver earlier detection, richer context, and more proactive protection for their customers.

"Cybersecurity products are only as effective as the intelligence behind them," said Ken Bagnall, CEO and Co-Founder at Silent Push. "Silent Push is giving security vendors access to the first-party infrastructure intelligence they need through flexible APIs and integrations, enabling them to move beyond reactive detection and instead build products that identify emerging threats before attacks begin."

The offering is designed for both cybersecurity product and research teams and cyber threat intelligence (CTI) organizations seeking to enhance detection capabilities, accelerate research, and differentiate their offerings through exclusive infrastructure intelligence.

Key capabilities include:

First-party infrastructure intelligence unavailable through third-party data feeds or recycled threat intelligence.

Preemptive IOFA that identify malicious infrastructure months before attacks are launched.

API-first integration for enrichment, scoring, infrastructure context, bulk lookups, and automated security workflows.

MCP Server integration for AI-native and agentic security environments.

Historical DNS and WHOIS intelligence, behavioral fingerprinting, and Traffic Origin data to accelerate threat research and campaign analysis.

Custom intelligence feeds tailored to specific threat categories, geographies, or infrastructure patterns.

Supporting a Broad Range of Security Use Cases

Silent Push APIs enable security vendors and technology partners to build next-generation detection and investigation capabilities into their products, enrich existing threat intelligence platforms with continuously updated infrastructure data, and power published threat research with deterministic, first-party intelligence. The platform also accelerates AI-assisted security operations and threat hunting while helping organizations identify lookalike domains, malicious infrastructure, and adversary activity before attacks occur, enabling a more proactive approach to cyber defense.

Silent Push offers flexible deployment options including direct Data API access, MCP Server integration for AI workflows, full platform access for research teams, and customized intelligence feeds. The company already provides proprietary intelligence to cybersecurity organizations that use Silent Push data to enrich their products and power customer-facing threat intelligence offerings.

For more information about Silent Push's cybersecurity company offering, visit www.silentpush.com or contact [email protected].

About Silent Push

Silent Push is the preemptive cyber defense company. It provides a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time through its Indicators of Future Attack® data, enabling security teams to proactively block threats. The platform is also available via API and integrates with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, TIP and OSINT tools. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and government agencies.

A free Community Edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Silent Push