Silent Push Names Kirk Appelman Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Appointment strengthens leadership team as company accelerates growth and scales customer success

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Push, the leading preemptive cyber defense company, today announced the appointment of Kirk Appelman as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. Appelman brings over 20 years of technology sales and leadership experience, specializing in start-up, build-out, and turnaround situations. In this role, he will lead Silent Push's global sales organization and drive the company's next phase of revenue growth.

Kirk Appelman, CRO at Silent Push

"Kirk's proven track record of scaling sales organizations makes him uniquely qualified to lead us as we expand our global footprint," said Ken Bagnall, Co-Founder and CEO of Silent Push. "His cybersecurity expertise and track record of creating high-performing teams will be instrumental in driving our momentum. I look forward to working with Kirk as we continue to provide best-in-class solutions that deliver beyond our customers' expectations."

Appelman brings deep experience in information security sales, consistently building and expanding revenue organizations at high-growth security companies. Prior to joining Silent Push, he held leadership roles at Synack, where he grew the company's Penetration Testing as a Service platform across Global 2000 customers and U.S. government agencies. Before that, he was Executive Vice President of Sales at Finite State, leading go-to-market (GTM) strategy for the company's supply chain risk platform. His background also includes senior sales leadership roles at EfficientIP, Illusive Networks, GoSecure, Proofpoint, McAfee, Juniper Networks and Internet Security Systems (ISS). Appelman also serves as GTM Advisor for CipherData for its AI-native Detection and Response (AIDR) platform.

"Silent Push gives defenders a real edge to preempt threats, reduce noise, and drive faster, more confident decisions," said Appelman. "Having spent decades working with cybersecurity companies, I recognize when a product delivers something genuinely different and much needed. Silent Push's approach to preemptive defense is exactly that. I look forward to working with the team to bring our solutions to more organizations."

Appelman's appointment builds on recent milestones. The company was named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, and launched Silent Push 6.0, enabling security teams to operationalize and navigate faster with enhancements to Traffic Origin coupled with new integration and workflow capabilities. Additionally, Silent Push grew its international footprint through a strategic partnership with Unfold in the Australia and New Zealand region.

About Silent Push

Silent Push is the preemptive cyber defense company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators of Future Attack® (IOFA) data, enabling security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with various security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 as well as government agencies.

A free Community Edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

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SOURCE Silent Push