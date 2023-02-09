Building Performance Association Announces Partnership with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 2023 National Home Performance Conference

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Performance Association (BPA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are partnering together for the first time ever at the 2023 National Home Performance Conference in Seattle, WA.

The goal of this partnership is to more easily connect industry professionals with the healthy homes education they need. Every year, BPA has healthy homes and indoor air quality tracks at its National Conference, which draws some of the same subject matter experts that the HUD program works with. HUD has approximately 350 grantees that perform work in the community through the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes .

This year, as a conference partner, in addition to healthy homes sessions, HUD will also use the 2023 National Home Performance Conference as the venue for their Program Manager School . In total, HUD expects more than 700 grantee staff to attend the conference, positioning the attendance at this year's National Conference as one of the largest in the organization's history.

"Over the past nine months, the BPA and HUD teams have forged a great foundation for our relationship as we worked hard to bring this conference partnership to fruition," says BPA's COO Nate Natale. Natale has worked diligently with Michelle M. Miller, Deputy Director of the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, whose attendance at the 2022 National Home Performance Conference in Nashville had a big role to play in this partnership.

"After attending the 2022 National Home Performance Conference, I was impressed not only with the scale and quality of the event, but I was inspired by the interest of the attendees and request for more collaboration between healthy homes, energy efficiency, weatherization, and building performance," says Miller. "We are pleased to collaborate with BPA on our collective efforts to further health and housing goals, and this conference exemplifies our partnership to bring healthy housing expertise, policy, and practice together to learn and build on our progress to make homes healthy, safer, and more energy efficient," she says.

"Michelle and her team have been an absolute pleasure to work with and our shared commitment of improving people's lives through their homes is the underlying theme that makes this so exciting," says Natale. "Having America's homes be more healthy, safe, comfortable, and more energy efficient is at the heart of what our attendees do every day. Adding HUD's Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes grantees to the National Conference mix just makes all the sense in the world."

This year's National Home Performance Conference & Trade Show will take place April 17-20, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Learn more and register here .

The Building Performance Association (BPA) is a 501(c) 6 nonprofit industry association that serves as the hub for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies working to make America's homes more comfortable, healthy, and energy efficient. BPA is dedicated to supporting the professional growth of its 20,000 members and program participants by offering educational programs, advocacy at the state and federal level, and member resources. For more information, please visit www.building-performance.org .

