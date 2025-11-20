Building Performance Association Applauds House Subcommittee For Unanimously Advancing Bipartisan Weatherization Reauthorization Legislation

The bill would extend authorization of the Weatherization Assistance Program through 2030, reducing energy bills and supporting contractor jobs

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the House Energy & Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Energy advanced the bipartisan Weatherization Enhancement & Readiness Act (H.R. 1355) via a unanimous voice vote. This legislation would reauthorize the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) through 2030, increase the Average Cost Per Unit to $12,000 to keep pace with rising wage and equipment costs, and authorize the existing Weatherization Readiness Fund to address barriers to weatherization, among other important provisions.

Though committee leadership made clear certain provisions of the bill remain under discussion, WAP reauthorization would help ensure low-income families continue to have access to upgrades that will reduce their energy bills and support local contractor jobs.

"On behalf of the Building Performance Association, I want to thank Subcommittee Chairman Latta (R-OH-05), Full Committee Chairman Guthrie (R-KY-02), Subcommittee Ranking Member Castor (D-FL-14), Full Committee Ranking Member Pallone (D-NJ-06), and bill sponsor Congressman Paul Tonko (D-NY-20) for their continued work across the aisle to advance this important bipartisan legislation. We look forward to working with Republican and Democratic legislators to ensure WAP is reauthorized and the program's Average Cost Per Unit is increased, while continuing our longstanding advocacy to authorize the existing Weatherization Readiness Fund," said BPA CEO Steve Skodak.

WAP's statutory authorization, last extended by President Trump in the bipartisan Energy Act of 2020, expired on September 30, 2025 at the end of this past Fiscal Year. Reauthorizing WAP would ensure the Department of Energy remains statutorily required to continue to operate the program.

In September, BPA's Chief Policy Officer Kara Saul Rinaldi testified before the House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Energy in support of H.R. 1355 and emphasized the importance of WAP to contractors.

"Weatherization is a job creator. Our contractors are very supportive of WAP because of that real connection they have with their customers and the training it provides them," said Saul Rinaldi.

Earlier this year, nearly 750 BPA contractors and weatherization stakeholders signed onto a BPA grassroots stakeholder support letter for H.R. 1355.

At yesterday's markup, Chairman Latta said WAP "plays an important role in reducing energy costs for low-income dwelling units by improving [home] energy efficiency" and revealed the subcommittee "hope[s] to reach a bipartisan agreement [on compromise legislation] prior to a full committee markup." Full Committee Chairman Guthrie added that the bill's inclusion "is a reflection of our desire to continue to work and have a product for which we can all reach agreement. We strongly believe WAP is important, and we want to make it work." Chairman Latta thanked bill sponsor Rep. Tonko for his leadership and Democratic staff for "continuing to work with us toward a compromise."

Unfortunately, the Energy Subcommittee Markup also advanced several pieces of legislation targeting key efficiency programs and standards.

One such bill, H.R. 4758, the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act (Rep. Goldman, R-TX-12), would repeal state-based programs to train residential energy contractors, state and local building energy code grants, and voluntary electrification and insulation rebates for American households. These provisions aim to make housing more affordable, protect low- and-moderate income residents from rising utility costs, and support local contractor jobs across the country.

"Unfortunately, yesterday's markup also advanced several pieces of legislation that would, if enacted, do real damage to key state efficiency programs vital to American families and small business contractors–including the Training for Residential Energy Contractors (TREC) program and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate (HEEHR) Program," Skodak said.

"BPA will continue to share our support for these and other vital efficiency programs and standards that reduce bills for everyday Americans and support our nation's nearly 2.4 million energy efficiency workers–including the thousands of contractors and stakeholders in BPA's network," he added.

About Building Performance Association

The Building Performance Association (BPA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit industry association that serves as the hub for businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies working to make America's homes more energy-efficient, comfortable, healthy, and safe. BPA supports policies that advance the expansion of home and building performance, energy efficiency businesses, and industries. BPA serves as the industry's voice on Capitol Hill, as it exerts political and lawmaking influence at the state and national levels. For more information, please visit www.building-performance.org.

Building Performance Association

Katie Miller

[email protected]

(412) 551-2601

www.building-performance.org

SOURCE Building Performance Association