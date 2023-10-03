Building Resilient Organizations: The Heart of the Upcoming Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit

News provided by

GLLG

03 Oct, 2023, 11:36 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world marked by labor strikes, unpredictable financial markets, and climate change, resilience has emerged as a vital strategy for navigating the uncertainties that threaten industries, organizations, and personal lives. Resilience and reinvention readiness will be examined at the fifth annual Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit, created by the Glenn Llopis Group (GLLG) and hosted by the University of Phoenix on October 17th.

Continue Reading
Experience the journey of leadership transformation. Watch the official trailer for the Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit. Witness powerful moments from our history, hear from influential leaders, and get a glimpse of what awaits you on October 17th at the University of Phoenix.
Experience the journey of leadership transformation. Watch the official trailer for the Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit. Witness powerful moments from our history, hear from influential leaders, and get a glimpse of what awaits you on October 17th at the University of Phoenix.
Five Years of Inspiring Leadership: Mark your calendars for the 5th Annual Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit, streaming live from the University of Phoenix on October 17th. Engage with 22 cross-industry speakers and gain valuable insights into resilience and reinvention readiness in today's rapidly changing world. Don't miss out on this opportunity to cultivate resilience in five critical areas and redefine leadership in the age of personalization!
Five Years of Inspiring Leadership: Mark your calendars for the 5th Annual Leadership in the Age of Personalization (LAOP) Executive Summit, streaming live from the University of Phoenix on October 17th. Engage with 22 cross-industry speakers and gain valuable insights into resilience and reinvention readiness in today's rapidly changing world. Don't miss out on this opportunity to cultivate resilience in five critical areas and redefine leadership in the age of personalization!

The LAOP Summit will dissect the elements of survival in the face of adversity, and how to flourish amidst it. According to Andrew Sulick, president of Santa Margarita Catholic High School, "Resilience generates hope and optimism that leads to new opportunities and can drive new perspectives."

The 2023 Career Optimism Index, published by the University of Phoenix Career Institute, reveals that 80% of Americans remain hopeful about their careers despite the challenges of the past year. However, this hope is rooted in personal efficacy, leading to a "free-agent" labor market where employees seek alternative job opportunities unless employers invest in foundational career support.

"Change is a constant, and building the resilience and skills to adapt, for individuals and organizations, can empower us to move forward fearlessly," states Raghu Krishnaiah, chief operating officer of University of Phoenix. "The Summit establishes a welcoming space for important conversations about how industry leaders can nurture resilience at an individual level and support the sustainability of organizations."

With hundreds of online registrants already, the summit will feature 22 cross-industry speakers from healthcare, corporate, and higher education, including executives from City of Hope, Google, Starbucks, AON, General Mills and PNC. This think-tank style summit will provide leaders with strategies to cultivate resilience in five critical areas: self, teams, workplace, organization, and industry.

"The first step towards resilience is personal – knowing your strengths and identity allows you to leverage them in challenging situations. This knowledge serves as a building block for chasing resilience at all levels of an organization," says Glenn Llopis, Founder of the LAOP Movement.

Registration Details

Thanks to the support of the University of Phoenix, City of Hope, and Santa Margarita Catholic High School, registration for the summit is free of charge. For online registration, visit the official LAOP Summit website. For in-person attendance, please contact Sandy Sickler, Director of Client Relations at GLLG.

SOURCE GLLG

Also from this source

Leadership in The Age of Personalization Summit Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Host University of Phoenix on Oct 17

GLLG Presents the Healthcare in the Age of Personalization Summit on May 3-4, Featuring Top Industry Thought Leaders and Premier Sponsor City of Hope

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.