Building Schools, Not Warehouses - Unfunded's Blueprint for Transforming Brick-and-Mortar Institutions Into Heart and Soul Community Spaces

'Our kids deserve more than just adequate, so we're changing the school funding game by building spaces that foster opportunities'

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School-budget crowdfunding champion, Unfunded, continues to challenge the status quo by redefining how schools should feel: spaces that are inviting, welcoming, and ripe for intellectual curiosity. Vaishali McCarthy, the founder of Unfunded, likens the situation to the difference between Walmart and Target:

"While both Walmart and Target offer similar products, it's the atmosphere that sets them apart: One does not have a ceiling, the other does, one has concrete floors, the other has vinyl tile. One space makes you want to stay and enjoy yourself – while the other treats you like a commodity. When our schools were first built, they felt like a Target, but as time goes by, with no funding to make improvements, they don't feel like the inviting community hubs that enable effective learning."

In a nation where the average public school building is 42 years old, and funding often only covers basic maintenance, Unfunded serves as a conduit for change. The platform not only funds essential works but also important design initiatives that aim to transform the "feel" of educational spaces.

"We want to put our kids in makerspaces and creative workshops," McCarthy said. "Imagine walking into a school that feels as inviting as your favorite store, or playground, creative lab, or community building. That's what we're aiming for. Our children deserve to learn in environments that are not just functional but also welcoming and conducive," McCarthy adds.

For many districts, the responsibility of financial upkeep falls heavily on overly burdened taxpayers, forcing schools into a cycle of neglect and outdated facilities. Unfunded shifts this narrative by offering an alternative pathway to school improvement. Through story-driven campaigns, the platform highlights the often-overlooked disparities in educational environments, like moving from antiquated chalkboards to cutting-edge interactive whiteboards.

"It's high time we addressed the inequities in our educational infrastructure. It should be obvious that an educationally conducive environment significantly influences our children's learning experiences – so why aren't we aiming for that?" asks McCarthy.

Unfunded's mission goes beyond short-term fixes. By focusing on the long game, the platform envisions a future where learning spaces are equitable, inviting, and effective. The organization partners with charities like No Kid Hungry and others that support mental health and fight homelessness among students – furthering Unfunded's commitment to holistic educational betterment.

About Unfunded

Founded by Vaishali McCarthy, licensed architect and board member of the Colorado Department of Education, Unfunded is an innovative online platform dedicated to addressing the chronic underfunding of U.S. public school infrastructure. Unfunded unites communities in need and connects schools with donors, facilitating impactful change in educational environments across the nation. Learn more at: www.un-funded.com.

