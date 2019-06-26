Building stronger, safer, eco-friendly homes with NUDURA

"NUDURA ICFs consist of two panels of Expanded Polystyrene foam, which we refer to as EPS, and are connected with our patented web system that is made of 100 percent recycled material. NUDURA Forms are stacked, then steel reinforced and filled with concrete, which completes the building envelope of your home in one building step," says Keven Rector, Technical Services Manager at NUDURA.

With their steel reinforced solid concrete core, these structures can withstand extreme weather conditions. NUDURA ICFs can endure winds of up to 402 kph (250 mph), and the non-toxic fire retardant expanded polystyrene foam provides a fire protection rating of up to 4 hours, ensuring that your family and home are safe and secure in almost any situation.

To learn more about how NUDURA ICFs can help get you in a safe, disaster resilient, eco-friendly home, visit www.nudura.com.

SOURCE NUDURA