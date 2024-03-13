The Essential Guide for Developing, Implementing, and Managing a Strategic Plan

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction strategy and marketing expert and author Brian Gallagher MBA, CPSM unveiled the first edition of his new book Building Success: Strategic Planning for Construction Industry Leaders. The book focuses on strategy development for architecture, engineering, and construction firms and is a must-have for any business or organization looking to improve its business outcomes.

"I've been blessed to work with many great leaders in the construction industry and have been part of organizations that have experienced significant growth," said Gallagher. "Growth requires clarity and intentionality about the future, and the discipline of strategic planning offers organizations a path to their intended future. With this book, I share the "What" and "How" of strategic planning, but most importantly, the "Why" of strategic planning.

Gallagher, a 30-year construction industry veteran, has held executive leadership positions with leading AEC firms and has several leadership roles in industry associations. Building Success: Strategic Planning for Construction Industry Leaders is designed to help construction industry executives understand the importance of strategic planning in steering their company's growth. It applies to any construction organization, from small family businesses to large corporations to trade associations, offering strategies and techniques that are universally relevant and adaptable.

"With the book, I delve into the strategic planning process, providing an overview of essential tools and resources for development, implementation, execution, and monitoring," said Gallagher. "With its unique risks and complexities, the construction industry benefits from strategic planning. Strategic planning enables better decision making, risk management, streamlined operations, efficient resource allocation, and sustainable growth."

The book emphasizes that a strategic plan is more than just a document; it's a dynamic roadmap guiding executives in making critical decisions like pursuing new ventures, expanding to new markets, or making strategic hires. It aligns the company's actions with its vision, uniting the organization towards common goals.

Without strategic planning, construction organizations risk inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and stalled growth. This book is a companion and toolkit, helping leaders develop and implement effective strategic planning and ensure their company remains competitive, innovative, and resilient. Embracing strategic planning is vital for intentional growth and long-term success in the construction industry.

The book is available on Amazon in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats.

About the Author:

Brian Gallagher MBA, CPSM has served in executive-level leadership positions with leading architecture, engineering, and construction organizations for over 30 years.

He frequently writes and speaks on leadership, strategy, construction, marketing, business development, site selection, foreign direct investment (FDI), and workforce development. He has authored over 200 articles and books. His books include Building Business with Social Media and Leading with Marketing, and he is a contributing author to Voices for Leadership. He was named a Top 20 Construction Influencer by Procore and a Top Construction Influencer by Let's Build. ABC Carolinas awarded him the Kirby Award for his long commitment to the organization.

