Building Systems Design (BSD) Now Part of RIB North America, Announces New Brand Identity

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Systems Design (BSD) today announced its new brand identity as it celebrates nearly 40 years of business. BSD is now part of RIB North America, a division of RIB Software SE, and is adopting the RIB brand identity to align more visibly with its parent company.

"BSD has a rich history of product-led innovation and has remained sharply focused on the evolving needs of its customers and the industry," said Tom Wolf, Chairman, RIB Software SE. "The strength of our combined North American business now brings together a compelling portfolio of solutions that supports nearly every role across the project lifecycle and furthers our goal to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century."

In 2016, BSD brought in new leadership to shift the 35-year-old tech company back into a start-up mentality and began investing in growth opportunities – including reimagining BSD's flagship product, SpecLink, as a highly-scalable, cloud-based platform.

The investment helped BSD solidify its software leadership position in the market and translated into a growing list of enterprise organizations from global owners and developers to some of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the U.S. and Canada.

In June 2019, RIB made its largest investment in over 50 years of company history, acquiring the the majority ownership of BSD, then in October 2020, RIB took full ownership.

"This is a huge milestone for RIB and BSD, who have built strong reputations in the markets they serve," said Daimon Bridge, CEO of RIB North America. "I look forward to building on our past success, continuing our investment in technology and innovation, and enabling even more owners, architects, engineers, specifiers, and contractors to experience digital transformation with a centralized platform for all stakeholders to collaborate at every phase of the building process."

In addition to the products and services developed by BSD, the RIB North America product portfolio includes the MTWO Construction Cloud, offering contractors, owners and developers an integrated 6D BIM enterprise cloud platform that enables all teams on construction projects to perform their day-to-day work and collaborate throughout the project lifecycle in the same platform.

For more information, visit www.mtwocloud.com/ and www.bsdspeclink.com.

SOURCE Building Systems Design

Related Links

http://www.bsdspeclink.com

