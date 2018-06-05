Building Systems Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE: NCS) ("NCI" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended April 29, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Sales rose 8.7% to $457.1 million for the quarter, compared to $420.5 million in the prior year's second quarter

for the quarter, compared to in the prior year's second quarter Gross profit was $104.1 million or 22.8% of sales, compared to $100.8 million or 24.0% of sales in the second quarter of 2017

or 22.8% of sales, compared to or 24.0% of sales in the second quarter of 2017 The Company improved and replaced its debt structure, reducing its current effective cash interest rate from approximately 7.0% to 3.6% and extending the term to 2025

Net income was a loss of $5.7 million for the quarter, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $16.4 million this quarter, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year's second quarter

for the quarter, compared to net income of in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted Net Income was this quarter, compared to in the prior year's second quarter Net income per diluted common share for the quarter was a loss of $0.09 , compared to income of $0.24 in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. There were several previously announced special items, which while positive for future operations including the debt refinancing and the sale of CENTRIA's China operations, resulted in charges during the quarter. Adjusted Net Income was $0.25 per diluted common share, an increase of 56.3%, compared to $0.16 in the prior year's second quarter



Fiscal Three Months Ended

April 29, 2018

April 30, 2017 Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis $ (0.09)

$0.24 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.33

0.00 Loss on disposition of a business 0.10

0.00 Gain on insurance recovery 0.00

(0.13) Other items and related tax effect of adjustments (0.09)

0.05 Adjusted net income per diluted common share $0.25

$0.16

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.7 million , or 8.7% of revenues, for the quarter, compared to $37.0 million , or 8.8% of revenues, in the prior year's second quarter

, or 8.7% of revenues, for the quarter, compared to , or 8.8% of revenues, in the prior year's second quarter Total consolidated backlog increased to $631.6 million at quarter end, up 10.8% year-over-year

"We are pleased with the strong second quarter performance of all our business segments, as we successfully maintained our commercial discipline in a rising cost environment," said Donald R. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. "NCI's solid backlog and bookings continue to support our favorable outlook for 2018, and our key economic indicators continue to track to our expectations for year-over-year growth.

"We are making good progress executing on our advanced manufacturing and continuous improvement initiatives. We believe the successful execution of these initiatives and the visibility provided by our backlog will position NCI well for the remainder of this fiscal year. Additionally during the quarter, we executed on two key priorities for the Company in improving our capital structure and completing the sale of our CENTRIA China business. These actions have simplified our operations, reduced risk and strengthened our balance sheet."

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Second quarter of fiscal 2018 sales increased to $457.1 million, up 8.7%, from $420.5 million in last year's second fiscal quarter, primarily due to continued commercial discipline in the pass-through of higher material costs across our segments, combined with volume growth in both the Metal Components and Insulated Metal Panel segments and growth in package volumes in the Metal Coil Coating segment.

Gross profit increased 3.2% to $104.1 million this quarter, compared to $100.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and was up sequentially from $91.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit margins were 22.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to 24.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and was up sequentially 100 basis points from 21.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross margins in the second quarter were lower than the second quarter of the prior year primarily as a result of less favorable product mix in the IMP segment and incremental manufacturing costs in the Metal Coil Coating segment related to ramping-up additional shifts in preparation for higher volumes expected in the second half of fiscal 2018.

Engineering, selling, general and administrative ("ESG&A") expenses were $74.4 million for the quarter, compared to $75.1 million in the prior year's second fiscal quarter. As a percentage of revenues, ESG&A expenses were 16.3% in the fiscal 2018 second quarter compared to 17.9% in the prior year's second fiscal quarter. The year-over-year decline in ESG&A expenses reflected the Company's ongoing cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by the impact of wage and information technology cost increases.

Operating income for the quarter was $19.0 million, including a previously disclosed $6.7 million charge related to the sale of CENTRIA's manufacturing facility in China, compared to $32.5 million in the second quarter 2017. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain special items, increased 15.3% to $27.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $23.6 million in the same period last year.

Net loss applicable to common shares in the quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share in the prior year's second quarter. Income was impacted by the following special items: a $21.9 million charge related to the extinguishment and refinancing of a portion of the Company's debt; a $6.7 million charge on the disposition of CENTRIA's China operations; a $1.1 million charge for strategic development and acquisition related costs and $0.5 million of restructuring and impairment charges, partially offset by the associated tax effect of these items. The second quarter of fiscal 2017 included a $9.6 million special gain on an insurance recovery, partially offset by the related tax effects. Excluding the impact of these special items, second quarter 2018 Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $16.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to $11.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, in the prior year's second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, defined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and certain other cash and non-cash items, was $39.7 million this quarter, compared to $37.0 million in the prior year's second quarter. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were $35.3 million, compared to $49.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017. Cash and cash equivalents increased sequentially $22.9 million from $12.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018 due to operating earnings and improved utilization of accounts payable. NCI's net debt leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) at the end of the second quarter was 2.2x. As of April 29, 2018, the Company's $150.0 million asset based lending (ABL) facility remained undrawn.

Second Quarter 2018 Segment Performance

Sales in the Engineered Building Systems segment were $167.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to $162.6 million in the prior year period, primarily as a result of commercial discipline passing through higher input costs, partially offset by lower tonnage volumes. Operating income increased 34.5% to $9.3 million this quarter, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year's second quarter. Adjusted Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 32.3% to $9.6 million this quarter, compared to $7.2 million in the second quarter 2017. Operating margins increased as a result of reduced ESG&A costs and an emphasis on order profitability over volumes.

The Metal Components segment generated $168.5 million in sales during the quarter, an increase of 8.8% from $154.9 million in the prior year's second quarter, led by higher external volumes across the segment and the disciplined pass-through of increasing input costs, despite a less favorable mix in the overhead doors product lines. Operating income was $22.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2018 compared to $20.0 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Operating Income was $22.2 million in the quarter, compared to $19.7 million in the prior year's second quarter. The Metal Components segment's operating margins increased as a result of improved operating leverage on higher volumes.

The Insulated Metal Panels segment generated $113.4 million in sales during the quarter, an increase of 10.2% from $102.9 million in the prior year's second quarter, as a result of commercial discipline emphasizing project profitability over volume in a period of increasing input costs. Operating income was $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $19.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The second quarter of fiscal 2018 had a $6.7 million special charge for the disposition of the CENTRIA's China business and the second quarter of fiscal 2017 had a special gain of $9.2 million for an insurance recovery. Adjusted Operating Income was $8.4 million, compared to $10.4 million in the same period last year. The IMP segment's operating margins decreased from the prior year as a result of the special items noted above and a change in product mix. The reduction in year-over-year margins was expected due to the unusually large amount of higher margin architectural panels shipped in the prior year quarter.

Sales in the Metal Coil Coating segment were $95.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 9.8% from $86.7 million in the prior year's second quarter, as a result of higher volumes in package sales and the pass-through of rising material costs. Operating income and Adjusted Operating Income were both $7.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, respectively. Operating margins in the Metal Coil Coating segment improved as a result of lower ESG&A costs, partially offset by lower manufacturing efficiency due to ramping-up additional shifts to support increasing activity levels.

Market Commentary

The key leading indicators that NCI follows and that typically have the most meaningful correlation to nonresidential low-rise construction starts are the American Institute of Architects' ("AIA") Architecture Mixed Use Index, the Dodge Residential single family starts and the Conference Board Leading Economic Index ("LEI"). Historically, there has been a very high correlation to the volume of nonresidential low-rise construction starts when the three leading indicators are combined and then seasonally adjusted. Based on the combined forward projection of these metrics, and assuming a 9- to 14-month historical lag for each metric, the Company continues to expect new nonresidential low-rise construction starts in the Company's addressable market for its legacy businesses to grow 2.0% to 4.0% in fiscal 2018.

Guidance

Looking ahead, NCI's key economic indicators are tracking to expectation and year-over-year growth in both bookings and backlog support the Company's favorable outlook for fiscal 2018. For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, NCI expects revenues to be in the range of $525 to $545 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $56 to $66 million.

The Company has provided additional detailed financial guidance in the quarterly supplemental presentation that can be found at www.ncibuildingsystems.com under the "Investors" section.

Conference Call Information

The NCI Building Systems, Inc. second quarter fiscal 2018 conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). Please dial 1-412-902-0003 or 1-877-407-0672 (toll-free) to participate in the call. To listen to a live broadcast of the call over the Internet or to review the archived call, please visit the Company's website at www.ncibuildingsystems.com. To access the taped telephone replay, please dial 1-201-612-7415 or 1-877-660-6853 (toll-free) and the passcode 13680060# when prompted. The taped replay will be available two hours after the call through June 20, 2018. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website under the Event Calendar, Calls & Webcast section of the Investor Relations page of the NCI website for approximately 90 days.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers of metal products for the nonresidential building industry. NCI is comprised of a family of companies operating manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada and Mexico with additional sales and distribution offices throughout the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.ncibuildingsystems.com.

Contact:

K. Darcey Matthews

Vice President, Investor Relations

281-897-7785

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "guidance," "plan," "potential," "expect," "should," "will," "forecast" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs concerning future events. As a result, these forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, forecasts, and estimates and, therefore, these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual performance to differ materially from that projected in such statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our market commentary and expectations for new nonresidential low-rise construction starts in fiscal 2018 and our financial outlook and guidance, including our third quarter fiscal 2018 forecasted revenues and Adjusted EBITDA and other consolidated financial performance guidance. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, industry cyclicality and seasonality; adverse weather conditions; challenging economic conditions affecting the nonresidential construction industry; volatility in the U.S. economy and abroad, generally, and in the credit markets; our substantial indebtedness and our ability to incur substantially more indebtedness; our ability to generate the significant cash flow required to service our existing debt, including our secured term loan facility, and obtain future financing; our ability to comply with the financial tests and covenants in our existing and future debt obligations; operational limitations or restrictions in connection with our debt; increases in interest rates; recognition of asset impairment charges; commodity price increases and/or limited availability of raw materials, including steel; interruptions in our supply chain; our ability to make strategic acquisitions accretive to earnings; retention and replacement of management and other key personnel; enforcement and obsolescence of intellectual property rights; fluctuations in customer demand; costs related to environmental clean-ups and liabilities; competitive activity and pricing pressure; increases in energy prices; volatility of the Company's stock price; effect on the price of the Company's common stock of future sales of the Company's common stock held by our sponsor; substantial governance and other rights held by our sponsor; breaches of our information system security measures and damage to our major information management systems; hazards that may cause personal injury or property damage, thereby subjecting us to liabilities and possible losses, which may not be covered by insurance; changes in laws or regulations, including the Dodd-Frank Act; the timing and amount of our stock repurchases; and costs and other effects of legal and administrative proceedings, settlements, investigations, claims and other matters. See also the "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2017, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, which identify other important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Fiscal Three Months Ended

Fiscal Six Months Ended



April 29,

April 30,

April 29,

April 30,



2018

2017

2018

2017

















Sales

$ 457,069

$ 420,464

$ 878,418

$ 812,167 Cost of sales

352,986

319,625

682,418

627,377 Gross profit

104,083

100,839

196,000

184,790



22.8%

24.0%

22.3%

22.8%

















Engineering, selling, general and administrative expenses

74,406

75,124

149,192

144,164 Intangible asset amortization

2,413

2,405

4,825

4,810 Restructuring and impairment charges

488

315

1,582

2,578 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

1,134

124

1,861

481 Loss on disposition of business

6,686

-

6,686

- Gain on insurance recovery

-

(9,601)

-

(9,601) Income from operations

18,956

32,472

31,854

42,358

















Interest income

37

138

70

144 Interest expense

(4,849)

(7,479)

(12,341)

(14,365) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(305)

127

166

50 Loss on extinguishment of debt

(21,875)

-

(21,875)

- Other income, net

270

322

727

708

















Income (loss) before income taxes

(7,766)

25,580

(1,399)

28,895 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(2,082)

8,606

(964)

9,882



26.8%

33.6%

68.9%

34.2%

















Net income (loss)

(5,684)

16,974

(435)

19,013

















Net income allocated to participating securities

-

(115)

-

(131)

















Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ (5,684)

$ 16,859

$ (435)

$ 18,882

















Check















Income (loss) per common share:















Basic

$ (0.09)

$ 0.24

$ (0.01)

$ 0.27 Diluted

$ (0.09)

$ 0.24

$ (0.01)

$ 0.27

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

66,210

70,988

66,311

70,933 Diluted

66,210

71,122

66,311

71,107

















Increase in sales

8.7%

13.0%

8.2%

9.4%

















Engineering, selling, general and administrative expenses percentage

16.3%

17.9%

17.0%

17.8%

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















April 29,

October 29,







2018

2017













ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 35,335

$ 65,658

Restricted cash

177

136

Accounts receivable, net

180,393

199,897

Inventories, net

221,369

198,296

Income taxes receivable

6,439

3,617

Investments in debt and equity securities, at market

6,332

6,481

Prepaid expenses and other

36,551

31,359

Assets held for sale

10,102

5,582



Total current assets

496,698

511,026















Property, plant and equipment, net

221,398

226,995

Goodwill

148,291

148,291

Intangible assets, net

132,338

137,148

Deferred income taxes

2,513

2,544

Other assets, net

5,369

5,108



Total assets

$ 1,006,607

$ 1,031,112













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:









Note payable

$ 1,656

$ 440

Accounts payable

157,819

147,772

Accrued compensation and benefits

49,850

59,189

Accrued interest

1,464

6,414

Other accrued expenses

104,475

102,233



Total current liabilities

315,264

316,048















Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $6,043 and $6,857

408,957

387,290

Deferred income taxes

1,928

4,297

Other long-term liabilities

18,134

18,230



Total long-term liabilities

429,019

409,817





























Common stock

663

687

Additional paid-in capital

521,190

562,277

Accumulated deficit

(249,832)

(248,046)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(7,555)

(7,531)

Treasury stock, at cost

(2,142)

(2,140)



Total stockholders' equity

262,324

305,247

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,006,607

$ 1,031,112

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Fiscal Six Months Ended



April 29,

April 30,



2018

2017









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (435)

$ 19,013 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

20,800

20,378 Amortization of deferred financing costs

781

954 Loss on extinguishment of debt

21,875

- Share-based compensation expense

7,868

5,862 Gain on insurance recovery

-

(9,601) Loss on disposition of business

6,192

- (Gains) losses on assets, net

(250)

262 Provision for doubtful accounts

(44)

1,406 Benefit for deferred income taxes

(1,676)

(113) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

17,060

12,232 Inventories

(24,920)

(8,617) Income taxes

(2,822)

982 Prepaid expenses and other

(4,182)

(1,875) Accounts payable

12,686

(21,737) Accrued expenses

(12,016)

(11,068) Other, net

(931)

(189)









Net cash provided by operating activities

39,986

7,889









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(16,897)

(11,556) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,678

2,533 Business disposition, net

(4,415)

- Proceeds from insurance

-

420









Net cash used in investing activities

(18,634)

(8,603)









Cash flows from financing activities:







(Deposit) refund of restricted cash

(41)

240 Proceeds from stock options exercised

1,040

1,196 Proceeds from ABL facility

65,000

35,000 Payments on ABL facility

(65,000)

(35,000) Proceeds from term loan

415,000

- Payments on term loan

(144,147)

(10,000) Payments on senior notes

(265,470)

- Payments on note payable

(441)

(458) Payments of financing costs

(6,275)

- Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation

(4,612)

(2,389) Purchases of treasury stock

(46,705)

(3,533)









Net cash used in financing activities

(51,651)

(14,944) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(24)

(63) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(30,323)

(15,721)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

65,658

65,403









Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 35,335

$ 49,682

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







Fiscal Three Months Ended

Fiscal Six Months Ended





April 29, April 30,

April 29, April 30,





2018 2017

2018 2017 Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis



$ (0.09) $ 0.24

$ (0.01) $ 0.27 Loss on extinguishment of debt



0.33 0.00

0.33 - Loss on disposition of business



0.10 0.00

0.10 - Restructuring and impairment charges



0.01 0.00

0.02 0.04 Strategic development and acquisition related costs



0.02 0.00

0.03 0.01 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits



- -

0.07 - Gain on insurance recovery



- (0.13)

- (0.14) Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1)



(0.12) 0.05

(0.15) 0.03 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (2)



$ 0.25 $ 0.16

$ 0.39 $ 0.21





































Fiscal Three Months Ended

Fiscal Six Months Ended





April 29, April 30,

April 29, April 30,





2018 2017

2018 2017 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis



$ (5,684) $ 16,859

$ (435) $ 18,882 Loss on extinguishment of debt



21,875 -

21,875 - Loss on disposition of business



6,686 -

6,686 - Restructuring and impairment charges



488 315

1,582 2,578 Strategic development and acquisition related costs



1,134 124

1,861 481 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits



- -

4,600 - Gain on insurance recovery



- (9,601)

- (9,601) Other, net



- 328

(323) 328 Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments (1)



(8,059) 3,445

(9,883) 2,423 Adjusted net income applicable to common shares (2)



$ 16,440 $ 11,470

$ 25,963 $ 15,091



(1) The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item. (2) The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted net income per diluted common share and Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are referred to in the text of our press releases and are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted net income per diluted common share and Adjusted net income applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income per diluted common share and net income applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations.

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. Business Segments (In thousands) (Unaudited)







































Fiscal Three Months Ended







Fiscal Six Months Ended











April 29,



April 30,







April 29,



April 30,











2018



2017







2018



2017

















































% of

Total

Sales



% of

Total

Sales

%

Change



% of

Total

Sales



% of

Total

Sales

%

Change

Total Sales

































Engineered Building Systems

$ 167,240 31

$ 162,624 32

2.8%

$ 324,204 31

$ 313,887 32

3.3%

Metal Components

168,456 31

154,895 31

8.8%

315,288 30

289,068 30

9.1%

Insulated Metal Panels

113,413 21

102,937 20

10.2%

224,207 21

198,132 20

13.2%

Metal Coil Coating

95,190 17

86,729 17

9.8%

183,533 18

175,069 18

4.8%

Total sales

544,299 100

507,185 100

7.3%

1,047,232 100

976,156 100

7.3%

Less: Intersegment sales

(87,230) 16

(86,721) 17

0.6%

(168,814) 16

(163,989) 17

2.9%

Total net sales

$ 457,069 84

$ 420,464 83

8.7%

$ 878,418 84

$ 812,167 83

8.2%





































External Sales



% of

Sales



% of

Sales







% of

Sales



% of

Sales





Engineered Building Systems

$ 157,136 34

$ 154,456 37

1.7%

$ 305,424 35

$ 299,477 37

2.0%

Metal Components

147,661 32

133,290 31

10.8%

275,189 31

248,847 30

10.6%

Insulated Metal Panels

99,792 22

86,773 21

15.0%

197,305 23

169,214 21

16.6%

Metal Coil Coating

52,480 12

45,945 11

14.2%

100,500 11

94,629 12

6.2%

Total external sales

$ 457,069 100

$ 420,464 100

8.7%

$ 878,418 100

$ 812,167 100

8.2%





































Operating Income



% of

Sales



% of

Sales







% of

Sales



% of

Sales





Engineered Building Systems

$ 9,271 6

$ 6,894 4

34.5%

$ 17,534 5

$ 13,397 4

30.9%

Metal Components

22,082 13

19,997 13

10.4%

39,171 12

32,373 11

21.0%

Insulated Metal Panels

1,540 1

19,377 19

-92.1%

8,611 4

21,569 11

-60.1%

Metal Coil Coating

7,129 7

6,227 7

14.5%

12,505 7

12,933 7

-3.3%

Corporate

(21,066) -

(20,023) -

5.2%

(45,967) -

(37,914) -

21.2%

Total operating income

$ 18,956 4

$ 32,472 8

-41.6%

$ 31,854 4

$ 42,358 5

-24.8%





































Adjusted Operating Income (1)



% of

Sales



% of

Sales







% of

Sales



% of

Sales





Engineered Building Systems

$ 9,551 6

$ 7,217 4

32.3%

$ 19,123 6

$ 15,630 5

22.3%

Metal Components

22,202 13

19,706 13

12.7%

37,888 12

32,387 11

17.0%

Insulated Metal Panels

8,375 7

10,387 10

-19.4%

17,030 8

12,579 6

35.4%

Metal Coil Coating

7,129 7

6,227 7

14.5%

12,505 7

12,933 7

-3.3%

Corporate

(19,993) -

(19,899) -

0.5%

(39,963) -

(37,384) -

6.9%

Total adjusted operating income

$ 27,264 6

$ 23,638 6

15.3%

$ 46,583 5

$ 36,145 4

28.9%





































Adjusted EBITDA (2)



% of

Sales



% of

Sales







% of

Sales



% of

Sales





Engineered Building Systems

$ 11,786 7

$ 9,377 6

25.7%

$ 24,168 7

$ 20,025 6

20.7%

Metal Components

23,713 14

21,060 14

12.6%

41,028 13

35,103 12

16.9%

Insulated Metal Panels

12,933 11

14,985 15

-13.7%

25,703 11

21,604 11

19.0%

Metal Coil Coating

9,214 10

8,236 9

11.9%

16,648 9

17,079 10

-2.5%

Corporate

(17,976) -

(16,689) -

7.7%

(35,002) -

(30,669) -

14.1%

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,670 9

$ 36,969 9

7.3%

$ 72,545 8

$ 63,142 8

14.9%





(1) The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP measure, because it is instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income (loss) as reported on the face of our statements of operations.

(2) The Company's Term Loan Credit Agreement defines Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash charges for goodwill and other asset impairments and stock compensation as well as certain special charges. As such, the historical information is presented in accordance with the definition above. The Company's Asset-Based Lending facility has substantially the same definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company is disclosing Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, because it is used by management and provided to investors to provide comparability of underlying operational results.

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Consolidated

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Total Net Sales

$ 469,385 $ 488,726 $ 421,349 $ 457,069

$ 878,418

$ 1,836,529



















Operating Income, GAAP

34,097 33,325 12,898 18,956

31,854

99,276 Restructuring and impairment

1,009 1,709 1,094 488

1,582

4,300 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

1,297 193 727 1,134

1,861

3,351 Loss on disposition of business

- - - 6,686

6,686

6,686 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits

- - 4,600 -

4,600

4,600 Gain on insurance recovery

(148) - - -

-

(148) Unreimbursed business interruption costs

235 28 - -

-

263 Goodwill impairment

- 6,000 - -

-

6,000 Adjusted Operating Income

36,490 41,255 19,319 27,264

46,583

124,328



















Other income and expense

1,322 (62) 928 (34)

894

2,154 Depreciation and amortization

10,278 10,664 10,358 10,442

20,800

41,742 Share-based compensation expense

2,284 2,084 2,270 1,998

4,268

8,636 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,374 $ 53,941 $ 32,875 $ 39,670

$ 72,545

$ 176,860



















Year over year growth, Total Net Sales

1.5 % 1.8 % 7.6 % 8.7 %

8.2 %

4.7 % Operating Income Margin

7.3 % 6.8 % 3.1 % 4.1 %

3.6 %

5.4 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

7.8 % 8.4 % 4.6 % 6.0 %

5.3 %

6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.7 % 11.0 % 7.8 % 8.7 %

8.3 %

9.6 %





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Total Net Sales

$ 462,353 $ 480,314 $ 391,703 $ 420,464

$ 812,167

$ 1,754,834



















Operating Income, GAAP

43,535 39,391 9,886 32,472

42,358

125,284 Restructuring and impairment

778 815 2,264 315

2,579

4,172 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

819 590 357 124

481

1,890 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and asset recovery

(52) 62 - 137

137

147 Gain on insurance recovery

- - - (9,601)

(9,601)

(9,601) Unreimbursed business interruption costs

- - - 191

191

191 Adjusted Operating Income

45,080 40,858 12,507 23,638

36,145

122,083



















Other income and expense

(508) (192) 309 449

758

58 Depreciation and amortization

10,595 9,815 10,315 10,062

20,377

40,787 Share-based compensation expense

2,661 3,181 3,042 2,820

5,862

11,704 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,828 $ 53,662 $ 26,173 $ 36,969

$ 63,142

$ 174,632



















Operating Income Margin

9.4 % 8.2 % 2.5 % 7.7 %

5.2 %

7.1 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

9.8 % 8.5 % 3.2 % 5.6 %

4.5 %

7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.5 % 11.2 % 6.7 % 8.8 %

7.8 %

10.0 %

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Engineered Building Systems

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Total Sales

$ 191,910 $ 188,183 $ 156,964 $ 167,240

$ 324,204

$ 704,297 External Sales

182,164 178,222 148,288 157,136

305,424

665,810



















Operating Income, GAAP

14,948 13,043 8,263 9,271

17,534

45,525 Restructuring and impairment

941 695 1,136 280

1,416

3,052 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

- - 173 -

173

173 Adjusted Operating Income

15,889 13,738 9,572 9,551

19,123

48,750



















Other income and expense

1,291 (694) 733 (88)

645

1,242 Depreciation and amortization

2,255 2,198 2,077 2,323

4,400

8,853 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,435 $ 15,242 $ 12,382 $ 11,786

$ 24,168

$ 58,845



















Year over year growth, Total sales

6.0 % (7.8)% 3.8 % 2.8 %

3.3 %

0.7 % Year over year growth, External Sales

3.8 % (9.3)% 2.3 % 1.7 %

2.0 %

(0.9)% Operating Income Margin

7.8 % 6.9 % 5.3 % 5.5 %

5.4 %

6.5 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

8.3 % 7.3 % 6.1 % 5.7 %

5.9 %

6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

10.1 % 8.1 % 7.9 % 7.0 %

7.5 %

8.4 %





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Total Sales

$ 181,029 $ 204,208 $ 151,263 $ 162,624

313,887

$ 699,124 External Sales

175,471 196,596 145,021 154,456

299,477

671,544



















Operating Income, GAAP

19,561 22,830 6,503 6,894

13,397

55,788 Restructuring and impairment

106 211 1,910 186

2,096

2,413 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and asset recovery

(52) 62 - 137

137

147 Adjusted Operating Income

19,615 23,103 8,413 7,217

15,630

58,348



















Other income and expense

(931) (362) (41) (125)

(166)

(1,459) Depreciation and amortization

2,438 2,399 2,276 2,285

4,561

9,398 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,122 $ 25,140 $ 10,648 $ 9,377

$ 20,025

$ 66,287



















Operating Income Margin

10.8 % 11.2 % 4.3 % 4.2 %

4.3 %

8.0 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

10.8 % 11.3 % 5.6 % 4.4 %

5.0 %

8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11.7 % 12.3 % 7.0 % 5.8 %

6.4 %

9.5 %

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Metal Components

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Total Sales

$ 166,305 $ 181,288 $ 146,832 $ 168,456

$ 315,288

$ 662,881 External Sales

140,639 155,183 127,528 147,661

275,189

571,011



















Operating Income, GAAP

23,276 23,119 17,089 22,082

39,171

85,566 Restructuring and impairment

60 69 (1,403) 120

(1,283)

(1,154) Gain on insurance recovery

(148) - - -

-

(148) Adjusted Operating Income

23,188 23,188 15,686 22,202

37,888

84,264



















Other income and expense

55 84 53 67

120

259 Depreciation and amortization

1,266 1,422 1,576 1,444

3,020

5,708 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,509 $ 24,694 $ 17,315 $ 23,713

$ 41,028

$ 90,231



















Year over year growth, Total sales

(0.1)% 8.9 % 9.4 % 8.8 %

9.1 %

6.6 % Year over year growth, External Sales

0.1 % 10.9 % 10.4 % 10.8 %

10.6 %

7.9 % Operating Income Margin

14.0 % 12.8 % 11.6 % 13.1 %

12.4 %

12.9 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

13.9 % 12.8 % 10.7 % 13.2 %

12.0 %

12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.7 % 13.6 % 11.8 % 14.1 %

13.0 %

13.6 %





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Total Sales

$ 166,512 $ 166,532 $ 134,173 $ 154,895

$ 289,068

$ 622,112 External Sales

140,560 139,968 115,557 133,290

248,847

529,375



















Operating Income, GAAP

26,803 21,254 12,376 19,997

32,373

80,430 Restructuring and impairment

202 103 305 129

434

739 Gain on insurance recovery

- - - (420)

(420)

(420) Adjusted Operating Income

27,005 21,357 12,681 19,706

32,387

80,749



















Other income and expense

92 (27) 28 52

80

145 Depreciation and amortization

1,365 1,406 1,334 1,302

2,636

5,407 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 28,462 $ 22,736 $ 14,043 $ 21,060

$ 35,103

$ 86,301



















Operating Income Margin

16.1 % 12.8 % 9.2 % 12.9 %

11.2 %

12.9 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

16.2 % 12.8 % 9.5 % 12.7 %

11.2 %

13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

17.1 % 13.7 % 10.5 % 13.6 %

12.1 %

13.9 %

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Insulated Metal Panels

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Total Sales

$ 119,730 $ 123,542 $ 110,794 $ 113,413

$ 224,207

$ 467,479 External Sales

98,026 105,064 97,513 99,792

197,305

400,395



















Operating Income, GAAP

11,468 14,895 7,071 1,540

8,611

34,974 Restructuring and impairment

8 683 1,284 88

1,372

2,063 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

- 90 300 61

361

451 Loss on disposition of business

- - - 6,686

6,686

6,686 Unreimbursed business interruption costs

235 28 - -

-

263 Adjusted Operating Income

11,711 15,696 8,655 8,375

17,030

44,437



















Other income and expense

(211) 356 (273) 223

(50)

95 Depreciation and amortization

4,516 4,742 4,388 4,335

8,723

17,981 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 16,016 $ 20,794 $ 12,770 $ 12,933

$ 25,703

$ 62,513



















Year over year growth, Total sales

13.3 % 12.3 % 16.4 % 10.2 %

13.2 %

13.0 % Year over year growth, External Sales

4.2 % 13.4 % 18.3 % 15.0 %

16.6 %

12.5 % Operating Income Margin

9.6 % 12.1 % 6.4 % 1.4 %

3.8 %

7.5 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

9.8 % 12.7 % 7.8 % 7.4 %

7.6 %

9.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.4 % 16.8 % 11.5 % 11.4 %

11.5 %

13.4 %





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Total Sales

$ 105,694 $ 110,001 $ 95,195 $ 102,937

$ 198,132

$ 413,827 External Sales

94,059 92,648 82,441 86,773

169,214

355,921



















Operating Income, GAAP

8,911 7,513 2,192 19,377

21,569

37,993 Restructuring and impairment

59 404 - -

-

463 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

9 - - -

-

9 Gain on insurance recovery

- - - (9,181)

(9,181)

(9,181) Unreimbursed business interruption costs

- - - 191

191

191 Adjusted Operating Income

8,979 7,917 2,192 10,387

12,579

29,475



















Other income and expense

32 270 35 340

375

677 Depreciation and amortization

4,357 3,926 4,392 4,258

8,650

16,933 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,368 $ 12,113 $ 6,619 $ 14,985

$ 21,604

$ 47,085



















Operating Income Margin

8.4 % 6.8 % 2.3 % 18.8 %

10.9 %

9.2 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

8.5 % 7.2 % 2.3 % 10.1 %

6.3 %

7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.6 % 11.0 % 7.0 % 14.6 %

10.9 %

11.4 %

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Metal Coil Coating

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Total Sales

$ 95,261 $ 98,550 $ 88,343 $ 95,190

$ 183,533

$ 377,344 External Sales

48,556 50,257 48,020 52,480

100,500

199,313



















Operating Income, GAAP

7,107 1,419 5,376 7,129

12,505

21,031 Goodwill impairment

- 6,000 - -

-

6,000 Adjusted Operating Income

7,107 7,419 5,376 7,129

12,505

27,031



















Depreciation and amortization

2,063 2,065 2,058 2,085

4,143

8,271 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,170 $ 9,484 $ 7,434 $ 9,214

$ 16,648

$ 35,302



















Year over year growth, Total sales

(1.5)% 2.7 % 0.0% 9.8 %

4.8 %

2.6 % Year over year growth, External Sales

(7.1)% (1.7)% (1.4)% 14.2 %

6.2 %

0.7 % Operating Income Margin

7.5 % 1.4 % 6.1 % 7.5 %

6.8 %

5.6 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

7.5 % 7.5 % 6.1 % 7.5 %

6.8 %

7.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.6 % 9.6 % 8.4 % 9.7 %

9.1 %

9.4 %





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Total Sales

$ 96,684 $ 95,987 $ 88,340 $ 86,729

$ 175,069

$ 367,740 External Sales

52,263 51,102 48,684 45,945

94,629

197,994



















Operating Income, GAAP

10,531 9,310 6,706 6,227

12,933

32,774 Adjusted Operating Income

10,531 9,310 6,706 6,227

12,933

32,774



















Other income and expense

2 - 31 -

31

33 Depreciation and amortization

2,214 1,849 2,106 2,009

4,115

8,178 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,747 $ 11,159 $ 8,843 $ 8,236

$ 17,079

$ 40,985



















Operating Income Margin

10.9 % 9.7 % 7.6 % 7.2 %

7.4 %

8.9 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin

10.9 % 9.7 % 7.6 % 7.2 %

7.4 %

8.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13.2 % 11.6 % 10.0 % 9.5 %

9.8 %

11.1 %

NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Corporate

































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 30, October 29, January 28, April 29,

April 29,

April 29,



2017 2017 2018 2018

2018

2018 Operating Loss, GAAP

$ (22,702) $ (19,151) $ (24,901) $ (21,066)

$ (45,967)

$ (87,820) Restructuring and impairment

- 262 77 -

77

339 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

1,297 103 254 1,073

1,327

2,727 Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits

- - 4,600 -

4,600

4,600 Adjusted Operating Loss

(21,405) (18,786) (19,970) (19,993)

(39,963)

(80,154)



















Other income and expense

187 192 415 (236)

179

558 Depreciation and amortization

178 237 259 255

514

929 Share-based compensation expense

2,284 2,084 2,270 1,998

4,268

8,636 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (18,756) $ (16,273) $ (17,026) $ (17,976)

$ (35,002)

$ (70,031)





















































Fiscal Six

Trailing



Fiscal Three Months Ended

Months Ended

Twelve Months



July 31, October 30, January 29, April 30,

April 30,

April 30,



2016 2016 2017 2017

2017

2017 Operating Loss, GAAP

$ (22,271) $ (21,516) $ (17,891) $ (20,023)

$ (37,914)

$ (81,701) Restructuring and impairment

411 97 49 -

49

557 Strategic development and acquisition related costs

810 590 357 124

481

1,881 Adjusted Operating Loss

(21,050) (20,829) (17,485) (19,899)

(37,384)

(79,263)



















Other income and expense

297 (73) 256 182

438

662 Depreciation and amortization

221 235 207 208

415

871 Share-based compensation expense

2,661 3,181 3,042 2,820

5,862

11,704 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (17,871) $ (17,486) $ (13,980) $ (16,689)

$ (30,669)

$ (66,026)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/building-systems-reports-second-quarter-2018-results-300660352.html

SOURCE NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ncibuildingsystems.com

