Building the Future: Hope Orthopedics selects Dr. Shane Hess

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Hess join Hope," said Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo. "His expertise and passion for patient care will allow us to continue the growth of our total joint program. Out of all the wonderful places in the Northwest, I'm very thankful he chose the Salem community and look forward to him joining us next month."

Dr. Hess completed his adult reconstruction fellowship in 2015 at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he gained valuable experience in treating complex joint problems. Dr. Hess completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Michigan State University – McLaren Greater Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. He obtained his medical degree from Des Moines University – College of Osteopathic Medicine where he was recognized with the Osteopathic Ram's Head Award and Howard A. Graney Award for Surgical Excellence. He received his undergraduate from the University of Southern Colorado.

Dr. Hess states, "My approach to the orthopedic patient is to provide the very best care possible utilizing the latest techniques as well as the most up-to-date evidence-based medicine in a patient centric manner. With this focus, we can reach expectations whether through surgical or nonsurgical options."

When looking where to plant roots both professionally and personally, Dr. Hess and his fiancé decided on the Pacific Northwest because of their love for the outdoors. They are both very active and excited to see all that Salem has to offer.

About Hope Orthopedics:

Hope Orthopedics is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information on Hope Orthopedics of Oregon visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

SOURCE Hope Orthopedics of Oregon

Related Links

http://www.hopeorthopedics.com

