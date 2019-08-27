Building the Strongest Team in Cannabis: Calyx Peak Companies Welcomes Three More Experienced Leaders to Its Team

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-state cannabis operator Calyx Peak Companies announced today it has added three new senior executives to its impressive team of experts. Eubin Kim, formerly of Pyxus International, Inc., will take the role of Vice President of Marketing; Jenny Pena, previously at CJ Affiliate and Deckers, has been appointed Calyx Peak's new VP of Human Resources; and Scott Lloyd, formerly of MedMen, has joined as Head of Talent Acquisition.

"We aim to be the most specialized, data-driven, forward-thinking, and experienced multi-state cannabis operator in the country," says Ed Schmults, CEO of Calyx Peak Companies. "Welcoming established executives with proven track records for success is the best way to achieve that goal. We are unbelievably proud to have individuals like Jenny, Scott, and Eubin join the Calyx Peak family."

Eubin Kim joins Calyx Peak Companies with more than 15 years of experience building brands through a diverse range of successful product and omnichannel campaign launches. Most recently, Kim's work as VP of Creative and Brand Marketing for Pyxus International Inc, a global agricultural company, included leading marketing functions for Pyxus' portfolio in the U.S. and Canada. Working within the cannabis, CBD, and e-liquids categories, Kim oversaw all omnichannel strategies, planning, and implementation.

Jenny Pena adds more than two decades of business-driven HR experience to Calyx Peak Companies. Her extensive experience in global change management and talent acquisition includes leading the HR function for all CJ Affiliate team members across seven U.S. locations. Prior to her role at CJ Affiliate, the world's largest affiliate marketing network, Pena held senior HR positions at UGG US Retail and Deckers Brands.

Prior to accepting his position at Calyx Peak Companies, Scott Lloyd led as VP of Talent Acquisition for MedMen, where he was responsible for the hiring of more than 1,800 employees. Lloyd was accountable for all executive recruiting and increased MedMen's recruitment pipeline by 300 percent within the first 120 days.

About Calyx Peak Companies

Calyx Peak Companies is a leading multi-state operator looking to lead the legal cannabis revolution. The company operates over 300,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities across multiple states. Calyx Peak launched with a small investment in Nevada and quickly expanded to four states. It is also the proud owner of lauded cannabis brand Josh D Farms, founded by one of the originators of Los Angeles' OG Kush movement and second-place finisher at The 2018 Emerald Cup in the Licensed Mixed Light Flower Category, and Song Brands, a premium cannabis brand founded by Dr. Paul Song. Calyx Peak Companies continues to invest in its brands and operations in its drive to achieve a dominant position in the rapidly evolving cannabis market. For more information, please visit www.calyxpeak.com.

