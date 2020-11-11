Building the Ultimate Drive-In Experience of the Future

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® — Event companies and venues that thrive on social gatherings have been hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® (UOE) is helping to fill the gap in available entertainment by expanding their Drive-In division to include building pop-up drive-in's, semi-permanent drive-in's, and now permanent drive-in installations & consulting.

The Ultimate Drive-In Planning & Installation Process

Several entertainment companies and commercial real estate developers have partnered with UOE to provide both semi-permanent and permanent Drive-In theater installations. Before the pandemic, UOE was only offering the pop-up, mobile option for drive-ins, while they had begun both semi-permanent and permanent LED Screen installations. Darrell Landers, UOE founder & CTO says "The reality is theaters all over the world are closing their doors and may never reopen as a result of extended COVID measures. Movie watching has been changed forever and a new generation of drive-in theaters are filling the void as families look for ways to enjoy safe entertainment."

However, there is more to hosting a Drive-In Movie Night than just having a screen and projector. UOE has over a decade of experience in creating Drive-In Theaters across the country and is now providing Drive-In partners with resources for building every facet of a drive-in business. All UOE clients have a dedicated logistics team to review the equipment, from the brightest projectors and best audio systems, as well as parking, ticketing, marketing, programming, content development, and much more. With such high demand, UOE has created packages for venues and clients who would like a series of pop-up Drive-In events or would like to explore a semi-permanent Drive-In or even build a new long term permanent drive-in theater.

"Creating a drive-in theater has its challenges, and every venue is different! It's a learning process for each client, but we've been doing this a long time and truly enjoy guiding our clients through the creation of these new drive-in experiences", Melani Borger, Ultimate Drive-In Brand Manager

While providing single use drive-in events for school graduations, company parties, and communities, UOE continues to expand their Drive-In and Installation Services to provide long term equipment rentals and installations with venues including Sea World, Six Flags, Rooftop Cinema Club, Utz, Volkswagen, Amazon, and dozens of malls, land developers, real estate companies, marketing agencies and more.

Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE) is taking outdoor events to the next level. UOE started in 2008 as a small business operating out of a garage in Austin, TX. Today, still a family-owned business, UOE operates in more than 20 major cities across 12 states, offering outdoor movies, mobile drive-in events, & LED screen rentals at UOE.com

