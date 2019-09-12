"Building the Ultimate Partnership" Workshop Brings Executives and Assistants Together for Progress and Profit

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives everywhere are starting to wake up to the fact that while they may have risen to the top of their enterprises, but they didn't get there alone. More often than not, teams of people helped them achieve success in their working lives. As a result, the most forward-thinking leaders in business and entertainment are starting to think seriously about the quality of their relationships with their assistants and support staff.

Building the Ultimate Partnership is a half-day workshop event presented by On Point, Inc. and Be The Ultimate Assistant in New York City on October 24 all about establishing strong relationships with the men and women who provide the administrative support that keeps companies productive and profitable. In addition to the pleasure of enjoying breakfast and networking at the stylish Hudson Yards – which has been called " the Hotel California of New York " – participants will receive exclusive content and transformational learning experiences.

The event will be replete with opportunities for networking, learning, and connecting with the people business and social leaders rely on every day to do what they do. But more than that, it's an opportunity to demonstrate the commitment to building the relationships every business needs to thrive. Participants will enjoy presentations by Deanna Mulligan , President and CEO of The Guardian Life Insurance Company and one of Fortune's top-50 most powerful women of 2018, about how her administrative team has been pivotal in her ongoing success, as well as Monique Helstrom and Bonnie Low-Kramen, the hosts and founders of the event.

Monique and Bonnie recognize the importance of people helping people – and particularly, women helping women. This is why they have spent their careers earning their place among the top-tier trainers and coaches of executive assistants around the world. On October 24, they will leverage their knowledge and experience to help both executives and assistants together work to build the ultimate partnership. Anyone interested in improving the quality and productivity of their working lives by building a more effective relationship between leadership and administrative staff is sure to get the foundation they need at this first-ever workshop summit created to bring executives and assistants together for this exact purpose. Pre-registration required; ticket price $149 for individuals or $199 for participants attending in pairs. Please see event page for additional details.

SOURCE On Point, Inc.; Be The Ultimate Assistant

Related Links

https://www.onpoint.expert/

