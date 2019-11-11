Building Thermal Insulation Market To Be Driven By Call For Ecological Balance & Growth In Construction Activities Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Building Thermal Insulation Market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR in the years to come. This could be credited to growth in construction industry and the ever-increasing urbanization. Plus, trends are shifting towards upgradation of padding system (in existence) to suffice construction standards. Users are emphasizing on lessening energy consumption bills. That's why retrofitting insulating material in attics and walls has garnered attention. Besides, stern codes are being implemented by governments for lessening industrial energy consumption; which would bolster the market further.

The focus is also shifting to core competencies in a broad range of the materials inclusive of XPS and EPS. This shift is urging manufacturers to improve materialization of optimum distribution channels for eating into the market share. On these lines, in May 2015, Knauf Insulation inked an agreement with CanWel Building Materials (Canada) for enhancing the former's distribution channel.

Call for ecological balance is also driving the market. Industry expansion is being propelled by increasing energy-efficient green building construction for minimizing carbon footprint and enhancement in thermal comfort. Adoption of "zero energy buildings" is on the rise.

The building thermal insulation industry is segmented by material, application, end-use, and geography. By material, the segmentation goes like open cell materials/wool insulation (glass wool, stone wool, others (aerogel & cellulose)) and closed cell materials/plastic foams (expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, polyurethanes, and others). By application, the building thermal insulation market spans wall (air cavity, external, and internal), roof (pitch and flat), and floor. By end-use, the building thermal insulation industry comprises industrial, commercial, and residential.

By geography, the building thermal insulation market constitutes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and LATAM. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the upcoming period. This could be attributed to rise in high industrialization rates and construction spending in the emerging economies like Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and India.

The players contributing to the building thermal insulation market include Armacell, Saint-Gobain, Owens Corning, Dow Building Solutions, Johns Manville, BASF Polyurethanes, and Huntsman International. Inorganic growth is on the anvil. For instance – Armacell entered into "partnership of excellence" with KOPP in Mar 2018 to establish long-term technology license render high-quality materials to customers.

Market Segment:

Building Thermal Insulation Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Glass Wool



Mineral Wool



EPS



XPS



Others

Building Thermal Insulation Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Roof



Walls



Floor

Building Thermal Insulation End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Building Thermal Insulation Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue; USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Qatar





South Africa

