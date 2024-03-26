Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030, Featuring Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, Saint-Gobain, Rockwool, BASF, Huntsman, DOW and Johns Manville

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Thermal Insulation Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global building thermal insulation market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential buildings. The global building thermal insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $54.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouse gas emission and to increase energy efficiency.

The emerging trends include shift towards greener insulation alternatives and increasing demand for high-temperature thermal insulation.

Building Thermal Insulation Market Insight

The fiberglass material segment is forecast to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to its environment-friendly and better flame-retardant properties.

Residential is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Growth in housing demand and increasing awareness of energy efficiency would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market due to stringent government regulations to lower energy consumption and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness good growth over the forecast period because of increasing awareness of energy efficiency and growth in housing demand.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Building thermal insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Building thermal insulation market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material, and application, in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Building thermal insulation market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, applications, materials, and regions for the building thermal insulation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the building thermal insulation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Building Thermal Insulation Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global building thermal insulation market by application, material, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Material:

Plastic Foam

Fiberglass

Stone Wool

Others

By End Use Industry:

Residential

Non- Residential

By Application:

Walls

Roofs

Floors

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Building Thermal Insulation Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies building thermal insulation companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the building thermal insulation companies profiled in this report include:

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group

Saint-Gobain

Rockwool

BASF

Huntsman

DOW

Johns Manville

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global building thermal insulation market by material (plastic foam, fiberglass, stone wool, and others), application (walls, roofs, and floors), end use (residential and non-residential), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the building thermal insulation market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which building thermal insulation companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major building thermal insulation suppliers? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes of building thermal insulation companies in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via materials / product substitution

What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in this market? What reasons can be attributed to these activities and how have they impacted the industry?

