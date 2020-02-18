Building Trades Association Announces its Partnership with AmeriFirst to Launch the Building Trades Association Finance Mobile App

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Trades Association has entered into a strategic partnership with AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC to produce a mobile financing solution specifically for their contractors. Mike Fredricks, SVP of AmeriFirst, stated, "We couldn't be more thrilled that our friends at Building Trades Association chose us to assist them with this program. Working with them on creating the Building Trades Association Finance app has been very rewarding and we are looking forward to a long and successful partnership supporting the Building Trades Association team of professionals."

The Building Trades Association mobile app will provide Building Trades Association's contractors with a paperless process, instant decisioning in the home, eSignature capabilities and a suite of programs at their disposal. With 180-month terms, zero merchant fee programs, APR's as low as 6.99% and staged funding available, Building Trades Association Finance is poised to be one of the best choices their contractors can make to increase sales. "The Building Trades Association Financing App will allow our customers to close more deals and be very consumer-centric. We are excited to partner with AmeriFirst and give our customers a unique and powerful in-home closing tool and enjoyable in-home experience.", says Rich Oleck, Director of Member Services of Building Trades Association.

Building Trades Association will continue to invest in training, technology and partnerships that will make their contractors more efficient, more profitable, provide better service and build upon their excellent reputation in the vertical. The launching of Building Trades Association Finance is just the first step in their 2020 strategy for success and it provides their contractors with an excellent tool for them to be even more successful now and in the future.

For Building Trades Association contractors looking to sign up for the Building Trades Association Financing program, please click on the link below and fill out the dealer application.

https://buildingtrades.trustamerifirst.com/signup/

The Building Trades Association Financing MOBILE APP is available for iOS and Android; Smart Phone and Tablets.

To ADD the APP to your HOME SCREEN:

APPLE / iOS Operating Systems

1. Open your browser on your mobile device……Go to https://buildingtrades.trustamerifirst.com/

2. At the bottom of the LOGIN page, tap the share icon.

3. Scroll up until you see "Add to Home Screen" then tap it

4. You will be directed to the ADD TO HOME SCREEN page. Click "Add" in the upper right corner

5. Your new Building Trades Association Financing App will now appear as on your home screen.

Android Operating Systems

1. Open your browser on your mobile device……Go to https://buildingtrades.trustamerifirst.com/

2. Tap the download icon in the top URL section

3. You will see "Install this website as a web app on your Apps screen?"

4. Tap "Install"

5. Your new Building Trades Association Financing app will now appear as on your home screen.

Building Trades Association Windows (www.buildingtrades.com) is a Boca Raton, FL company and is made up of thousands of companies involved in all phases of the building and construction industries. BTA was formed 40 years ago to provide services for its members saving them valuable time and money. The Building Trades Association makes arrangements with Insurance Companies, Lenders, and Service Providers to benefit the membership.

AmeriFirst Home Improvement Finance, LLC (www.trustamerifirst.com) is an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer loan origination and servicing platform and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SAF Holdings, LLC (www.safholdingsllc.com), a Reno, Nevada-based holding company which also completes portfolio acquisitions of consumer loans through its Summit Consumer Receivables Acquisitions, LLC (www.scrafinance.com) subsidiary. For more information contact newbusiness@trustamerifirst.com.

