Building Trust Through Transparency in a New Era of Data Predictability - Geotab Connect 2024

News provided by

Geotab Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 12:44 ET

Top insights from the seventh annual Geotab Connect event in Las Vegas, Nevada

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, successfully concluded Geotab Connect 2024, where more than 3,000 participants participated in hands-on experiences, heard from industry experts, and learned about the latest data and product innovations that are transforming the connected transportation industry.  Sponsors included AT&T, Google Cloud, Enterprise Mobility and many more.

"This is undoubtedly the year of building trust in data and artificial intelligence, and it was exciting to connect with our partners and customers about this journey, " said Geotab Founder and CEO Neil Cawse. "I've seen many disruptions over the last twenty years at Geotab, and the way we're incorporating Generative AI is game-changing. For companies of any size, connected data is the most productive and practical way to reach efficiency and sustainability goals."

Major Announcements Made:
  • Geotab Ace, the artificial intelligence (AI) copilot specifically designed for fleet operations provides customized and powerful fleet insights simply by asking a question. Its advanced AI learning brings the intuitive simplicity of conversational AI directly into the MyGeotab platform – transforming the way fleets interact with their data.
  • Geotab Safety Center is the next generation of fleet safety tools driven by data intelligence, predictive collision insights and AI to help fleet and safety managers tackle ongoing safety challenges. An AI-driven tool within the MyGeotab platform helps uncover and manage fleet performance risks.
  • Geotab GO Anywhere™, addressing equipment loss and theft, helps improve how companies manage and monitor their assets across a range of industries, such as transportation, shipping & supply chain, mining, construction, and government.
  • Geotab Routing and Optimization solution addresses company cost and efficiency challenges. With route optimization, businesses can increase the number of jobs completed daily, enhance operational transparency, increase on-time arrivals up to 98%, and reduce mileage by approximately 15 to 30%, helping reduce fuel costs.
  • Geotab hits 1 million public sector subscriptions, underscoring the significant and growing demand for public sector transportation analytics - demonstrating the broad trust in Geotab's ability to provide quality data insights to drive enhanced decision-making and operating efficiency.
  • Geotab integration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) simplifies fleet management with the capability of transforming data from multiple sources into actionable insights.
  • Geotab Innovation Awards recognizing organizations utilizing connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people and the planet.  Geotab also presented Awards of Excellence for Safety and Maintenance Champions.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Also from this source

Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence

Geotab Announces 2024 Geotab® Innovation Awards Recognizing Best Use of Data Intelligence

Winners celebrated for impact on safety, sustainability and performance LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab") today...
Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

Geotab Enhances Fleet Efficiency with Advanced Routing and Dispatching Solution

New Solution to increase productivity, uptime and optimization launched at Geotab Connect LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.