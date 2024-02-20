Building Trust Through Transparency in a New Era of Data Predictability - Geotab Connect 2024

Top insights from the seventh annual Geotab Connect event in Las Vegas, Nevada

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, successfully concluded Geotab Connect 2024, where more than 3,000 participants participated in hands-on experiences, heard from industry experts, and learned about the latest data and product innovations that are transforming the connected transportation industry. Sponsors included AT&T, Google Cloud, Enterprise Mobility and many more.

"This is undoubtedly the year of building trust in data and artificial intelligence, and it was exciting to connect with our partners and customers about this journey, " said Geotab Founder and CEO Neil Cawse. "I've seen many disruptions over the last twenty years at Geotab, and the way we're incorporating Generative AI is game-changing. For companies of any size, connected data is the most productive and practical way to reach efficiency and sustainability goals."

Major Announcements Made:

Geotab Ace , the artificial intelligence (AI) copilot specifically designed for fleet operations provides customized and powerful fleet insights simply by asking a question. Its advanced AI learning brings the intuitive simplicity of conversational AI directly into the MyGeotab platform – transforming the way fleets interact with their data.

Geotab Safety Center is the next generation of fleet safety tools driven by data intelligence, predictive collision insights and AI to help fleet and safety managers tackle ongoing safety challenges. An AI-driven tool within the MyGeotab platform helps uncover and manage fleet performance risks.

Geotab GO Anywhere™ , addressing equipment loss and theft, helps improve how companies manage and monitor their assets across a range of industries, such as transportation, shipping & supply chain, mining, construction, and government.

Geotab Routing and Optimization solution addresses company cost and efficiency challenges. With route optimization, businesses can increase the number of jobs completed daily, enhance operational transparency, increase on-time arrivals up to 98%, and reduce mileage by approximately 15 to 30%, helping reduce fuel costs.

Geotab hits 1 million public sector subscriptions, underscoring the significant and growing demand for public sector transportation analytics - demonstrating the broad trust in Geotab's ability to provide quality data insights to drive enhanced decision-making and operating efficiency.

Geotab integration with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) simplifies fleet management with the capability of transforming data from multiple sources into actionable insights.

Geotab Innovation Awards recognizing organizations utilizing connected vehicle technology and data insights to drive better outcomes for business, people and the planet. Geotab also presented Awards of Excellence for Safety and Maintenance Champions.





About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.