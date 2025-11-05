BuildingLink Launches Its Latest Innovation, TippingLink: A Secure, Seamless Digital Tipping Platform for Residential Communities in NYC

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildingLink, the trusted technology partner for residential buildings, today announced the launch of TippingLink, a secure, intuitive digital tipping platform that lets residents tip building staff anytime, anywhere from virtually any device.

TippingLink is a SaaS solution that simplifies tipping in residential buildings, replacing cash and envelopes with a secure, mobile- and desktop-friendly experience. TippingLink is redefining how communities show thanks during the holiday season, and beyond.

Introducing TippingLink Video

"I'm very excited about TippingLink," said Zachary Kestenbaum, CEO of BuildingLink. "I've been thinking about a solution to the holiday tipping process for years, with the idea that there must be something better. Going to the bank, buying cards and envelopes, filling them out, and tracking down staff is time-consuming at a very busy time of year. I can't wait to use TippingLink, and I hope it provides as much satisfaction for residents and staff members who make our buildings great as I know it will for my family."

On a Mission to Elevate Gratitude: TippingLink extends BuildingLink's mission to elevate community experiences through smart, secure, and intuitive technologies that promote trust by offering personalized recognition for great service.

TippingLink was built with the needs of all stakeholders in mind:

Residents can tip anytime, anywhere, using their phone or computer. Tips are secure, private, and customizable by adding a digital message to be sent with the tip. TippingLink offers multiple payment options to make the process effortless.

can tip anytime, anywhere, using their phone or computer. Tips are secure, private, and customizable by adding a digital message to be sent with the tip. TippingLink offers multiple payment options to make the process effortless. Building Staff receive 100% of their tips. Enrollment takes seconds, and tips appear instantly in TippingLink.

receive 100% of their tips. Enrollment takes seconds, and tips appear instantly in TippingLink. Property Managers benefit from a streamlined holiday tipping process, that adds nothing to their workload. BuildingLink handles onboarding and support, while the platform boosts resident and staff satisfaction.

Built for NYC's Condo, Co-Op, and Rental Markets: Launching first in New York City, TippingLink is tailored to the unique needs of high-rise condos, co-ops, and rentals. With a focus on security, privacy, and ease of use, the platform ensures that every tip is a meaningful gesture of appreciation.

About BuildingLink

Trusted by more than 7,500 communities throughout the U.S. and worldwide, BuildingLink is the Gold Standard provider of community management software solutions known for driving operational excellence, improving communication, and elevating the resident experience. BuildingLink empowers customers through industry-leading technologies, extraordinary support and training programs, and the ability to tailor solutions to fit their unique needs. As the company celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025, BuildingLink continues to lead the way with software that is scalable, intuitive, and built for the future of residential community management.

TippingLink is available now. Visit http://www.tippinglink.io to learn more.

