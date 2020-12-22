BuildingReports Surpasses 7 Million Inspection Reports

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BuildingReports network of nearly 1,000 fire, life safety and security service providers recently passed the seven million inspection milestone, less than one year after announcing the six million reporting milestone. During a challenging year, the software-as-a-service provider and the inspection, testing and maintenance companies that leverage BuildingReports' industry-leading technology continued to protect lives and property by ensuring critical facility systems were in compliance with codes and standards. An estimated over 15 billion square feet of commercial and industrial floor space have been inspected using the service to date.

"As we celebrate another milestone achievement by our service members, we also express our deep gratitude for their commitment as essential workers who have continued to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the public," said Jason Kronz, BuildingReports president and chief technology officer. "Like so many this year, our network has experienced numerous challenges and the loss of friends and colleagues as they continue to fulfill this critical role. We are humbled by, and thankful for, their dedication and resolve."

Founded in 2000, BuildingReports provides mobile inspection applications and web-based compliance reporting to help independent service companies ensure critical facility assets are code compliant and working properly. Customers can conveniently access detailed reports that meet stringent codes and standards, review discrepancies and approve corrective actions online from any mobile device or computer with internet access.

In response to the pandemic, the company launched new features on its SafetyScan mobile application to assist contact-less tracking and reporting of disinfection and sanitization. The new device category, "Disinfected Surfaces," allows for tracking important details such as surface type, frequency of cleaning performed, cleaning supply used, lot #, dwell time, type of cleaning and area type.

Building-safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners and fire and safety officials charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to accurately gather data on fire and life safety devices — ensuring these devices are working properly and meeting code requirements — as well as identify necessary compliance actions through easily verifiable inspection reports. With over seven million inspection reports to date — covering more than 15 billion square feet of floor space in over one million buildings and representing more than 400 million devices — BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting.

