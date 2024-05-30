BUILDINGS AND LANDMARKS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES TO SHINE PURPLE ON JUNE 6 FOR 'NATIONAL NALOXONE AWARENESS DAY'

Bipartisan Congressional Resolution for Annual Awareness Day Focuses Attention on Access and Use of Overdose Reversal Drug and Amid Nation's Drug Epidemic

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From Niagara Falls to Long Beach (CA) City Hall, more than 60 iconic buildings and landmarks across the United States will light up in purple in support of "National Naloxone Awareness Day" on June 6. As the drug crisis continues to devastate families and communities nationwide, the day is intended to heighten public awareness and access to naloxone as a critical tool to prevent fatal overdoses. The awareness day was launched in 2023 by Victoria's Voice Foundation with support from a bipartisan congressional resolution recognizing the awareness day annually.

In 2023, U.S. drug overdose deaths reached nearly 110,000, with potent synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, continuing to fuel fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray without a prescription. Naloxone can restore normal breathing within minutes in a person who is overdosing on opioids. The medication is safe, easy to use, non-addictive and will not cause harm if it is given to an individual who is not experiencing an overdose. Naloxone can be administered by anyone; nearly 40% of fatal overdoses occur in the presence of someone else, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"Nearly 300 Americans die every day from an overdose, it is critical that we continue to increase awareness and availability of naloxone in order to save as many lives as possible. We are committed to sparing other families the grief we have experienced," said Jackie and David Siegel. The Siegels founded Victoria's Voice Foundation after their daughter, Victoria, died of an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015, at the age of 18. On the day she died, Victoria had a pulse when first responders arrived and found her unresponsive, but they were not equipped with naloxone.

National Naloxone Awareness Day also coincides with the Foundation's Get.Give.Save. - a public health initiative to help make naloxone distribution affordable and accessible across the country. While naloxone is now available over the counter without a prescription, barriers to its widespread use remain, including the stigma associated with drug use.

The 2023 Federal Resolution was introduced by U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ed Markey (D-MA), along with U.S. Representatives David Trone (D-MD), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Lisa McClain (R-MI).

David and Jackie Siegel effectively advocated for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), signed into law in July 2016, in response to the opioid crisis. The Siegels were instrumental in highlighting the need for wider naloxone availability, particularly for law enforcement and first responders.

Victoria's Voice has partnered with InnovaScript as the exclusive provider to make naloxone available at a reduced cost on the Foundation's website.

Buildings and landmarks that wish to participate in National Naloxone Awareness Day are invited to email [email protected].

For the complete list of buildings and landmarks lighting up purple and/or pink for National Naloxone Awareness Day, see below:

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

Jackie and David Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted one million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria's Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #VictoriasVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave

