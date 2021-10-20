Buildings IOT Implements Smart Building Management System for Thor Equities' 800 Fulton Market Development in Chicago

"We are positioning 800 Fulton Market as a technology-first new building offering unique amenities, beyond the norm, to tenants of all types," explained Peter McEneaney, Senior Vice President of Development and Construction at Thor Equities. "We chose to work with Buildings IOT based on their understanding of data from multiple systems including but not limited to HVAC and lighting. The advanced analytics capabilities inherent in Buildings IOT's solutions allow us to easily view building health holistically and make modifications as needed, increasing our tenants' comfort and better serving their needs while also conserving energy and expanding the lifespan of our equipment assets."

The onPoint Enterprise platform from Buildings IOT is a cloud application that addresses several use cases at once for commercial office buildings of all sizes. Within the eighteen-story 800 Fulton building, onPoint links 12 different building systems and integrates more than 8,000 data points from operational equipment and IoT sensors present in every part of the 500,000 square foot space. That data is then analyzed and presented through a single pane of glass to help operators identify issues and implement remediation actions where necessary to keep the building running as designed throughout its life.

"800 Fulton is a visionary project, as the building incorporates several systems that we don't typically see integrated into a building management solution," explained Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. "It is still relatively rare for buildings to install and integrate indoor environmental and occupancy sensors beyond those that typically come in lighting systems. Our system affords Thor's tenants and their employees and customers a safer, healthier, and more comfortable in-building experience."

With building sensors strategically installed throughout the building and API integrations via onPoint's data translation engine IOT Jetstream, owners and operators can monitor the health of their building and use that information to make strategic decisions backed by current and historical data from a variety of systems. Innovative smart building design features present at 800 Fulton include: smart restroom technology for touchless fixtures and up-to-the-minute reporting on the status of supplies; indoor environmental quality monitoring for common area and amenity spaces; occupancy sensing for high traffic areas; and state-of-the-art mechanical equipment calibrated to prioritize fresh air throughout the building.

800 Fulton is LEED Platinum Certified and WELL Certified , two designations that mark the development as one of the leaders in advancing the efficiency and health of the built environment.

In addition to helping provide healthier indoor environments, smart building systems from Buildings IOT help reduce operating costs, increase the lifespan of building assets, and decrease energy waste and carbon emissions from buildings.

About Buildings IOT

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services, and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning, and a building-domain-centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings that live up to the hype. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT-managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios. For more information, visit https://www.buildingsIOT.com .



About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com .

