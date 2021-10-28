Buildings IOT named East Bay Innovation Award winner in Built Environment

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildings IOT (BIOT) has been awarded the East Bay Innovation Award for Built Environment. BIOT was selected from more than 200 East Bay companies and organizations nominated for the awards, showcasing the best examples of innovation in product development, services, and processes.

The East Bay Innovation Awards, presented by the East Bay Economic Development Alliance (East Bay EDA), is the premier awards program of its kind celebrating and honoring companies and organizations that contribute to the East Bay's rich history of innovation. Only 20 companies in ten competitive categories were recognized as finalists in this year's awards ceremony.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized for our innovative solutions for buildings," commented Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. "We look forward to continuing to challenge the status quo and fighting for what we believe building owners, operators, and their communities deserve in the spaces in which they live, work, learn, and play."

Scott McGrew with NBC Bay Area presented the award to Turner during the virtually held event on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

About Buildings IOT

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services, and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning, and a building-domain centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings as they should be. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT-managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios.

SOURCE Buildings IOT