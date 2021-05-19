Buildings IOT Raises $10 Million to Help Make Buildings Smarter, Healthier, and Cost Efficient

"Building stakeholders are scrambling to adjust to a post-pandemic world, and Buildings IOT is well-positioned to assist them in this period of critical transition," explained Ben Birnbaum, partner at Keyframe Capital. "Based on the company's maturity and deeply unique technology, we believe that the Buildings IOT team is poised to deliver outstanding value to the commercial real estate market that is seeking more efficient, secure, and healthy environments."

Buildings IOT offers an advanced building analytics, automation, and management platform as a service to building operators and service providers, primarily through its onPoint and IOT Jetstream products. Managing 220 million square feet of building space in the data center, utilities, government, pharmaceutical, retail, commercial real estate and higher education industries, the company delivers software and services in master systems integration, building systems contracting, building systems service, and annual subscriptions. As a Master Systems Integrator, Buildings IOT installs and configures building control systems for operational areas as diverse as HVAC, access control and IT infrastructure; Buildings IOT then brings the data from each of those systems together within a single management interface command-and-control system.

"As vaccinations increase and employees return to out of home workspaces, building owners and managers are accelerating efforts to make their spaces safe, secure, and compliant," explained Brian Turner, CEO of Buildings IOT. "This investment enables us to more quickly scale our data management platforms and our full suite of building services, ultimately allowing us to reach more customers and have a greater positive impact on the built environment."

Buildings IOT captures the opportunities inherent in collecting, securing, modeling, transforming, and visualizing building data. In addition to helping clients sift through the deluge of information, the company also offers services that enable smart buildings to become highly functional, healthy, and attractive for occupants. While improving the value of their building assets, Buildings IOT clients can help reduce the country's commercial building energy usage and emissions, which utilize a reported 71 percent of the nation's electricity, 54 percent of the natural gas, and emit 40 percent of the greenhouse gases.

"The high energy needs of commercial buildings often place a great strain on the nation's grids during peak periods and are responsible for a staggering amount of emissions," added Turner. "At the same time, it is critical that energy efficiency not come at the expense of indoor air quality, especially as healthy air is top-of-mind for everyone returning to indoor office spaces. Buildings IOT provides real solutions for greater energy efficiency and carbon reduction while also making it possible to monitor indoor air quality levels and change ventilation strategies immediately if necessary. As a result, building owners see an improvement in their operating costs, while tenants report feeling more comfortable and productive at work."

"Buildings are extremely complex ecosystems with dozens of systems running at all times," continued Birnbaum. "They have been starved of operational efficiency by equipment and controls manufacturers for decades, which has led to massive energy and cost inefficiency in buildings that the world is finally beginning to wake up to. While many building owners have ambitious, publicly-stated sustainability goals, and others will follow as they face regulatory pressure to do so, they often struggle to execute on action plans to achieve them. Buildings IOT provides the technology and services to enable them to achieve these goals."

The funding allows the company to scale up its sales team, increase product and technology development, and help clients monetize their data streams as tenants begin to inhabit buildings once again.

About Buildings IOT

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services, and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning, and a building-domain-centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings that live up to the hype. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT-managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios. For more information, visit https://www.buildingsIOT.com.

About Keyframe Capital

Keyframe is an NYC-based cross-asset investment firm. The firm's generalist, cross-asset mandate allows it to invest across a diverse range of business models and capital structures. Keyframe looks to build long term partnerships with companies, and to leverage its flexibility to help solve their most complex asset and corporate financing requirements. Since 2020, Keyframe has developed strong conviction that technology will unlock operational, energy, and cost efficiency in the built environment, and has constructed a portfolio of investments in the space to capitalize on that opportunity. For more information, visit www.keyframecapital.com.

Media Contact:

Technica Communications for Buildings IOT

Sarah Malpeli

Ph. 408-806-9626 Ext. 6840

[email protected]

SOURCE Buildings IOT

Related Links

https://www.buildingsIOT.com

