Buildkite to host second Unblock conference bringing together developers, engineers and architects on the future of DevOps

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildkite , an industry-leading software development company, today announces the speakers and talks scheduled for Unblock 2022 — a virtual conference bringing together the brightest minds in software development to tackle the biggest technical challenges in the sector today.

Speakers at Unblock 2022 will include senior technical leads at Uber, Wix, Twilio, Equinix, Cruise, Cash App, Culture Amp and more. Exploring the many different techniques and approaches to infrastructure delivery, the sessions will discuss how these disruptor companies are maximizing flexibility, scalability and security in DevOps.

"I know there are a lot of teams like ours at Retool that always need to be conscious about finding a balance between what we want versus the time and resources we have," said Anna Yan, Tech Lead/Software Engineer at Retool. "My talk for Unblock focuses on how the Retool team were able to quickly move our CI to run in Kubernetes last year. There wasn't much info available about doing that, but the process ended up being a lot easier than we expected. So I'm excited to share with other devs how we did it, how it's improved our workflows and the things we learned in the process to show how it might be an option for their teams, too."

The event is open to anybody working within the software development industry, who will have the chance to hear firsthand how today's top brands are tackling modern-day software development challenges. Attendees will have the chance to further their understanding of a wide range of industry challenges, including continuous integration, continuous delivery (CI/CD) adjacent tooling, infrastructure as code, and environments such as Kubernetes, Docker, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

Keith Pitt, CEO and founder of Buildkite, said: "Unblock was born out of our customers' desire to connect with other reputable Buildkite users and the biggest brains in engineering to share learnings and insights. After a successful event last year, this year will focus even more on how the best engineering organizations are scaling their builds in demanding environments and implementing CI/CD at scale."

The two-day event is free to attend virtually. More information on the event is available on the Unblock website .

Buildkite is the fastest and most secure way to test and deploy software at any scale. The company's continuous integration and continuous development (CI/CD) platform allows teams of all sizes to run fast, secure and scalable pipelines on their own infrastructure. Founded in 2013 by former developers Tim Lucas and Keith Pitt, the company was the first to introduce a self-hosted agent model and now supports over 1,000 customers across the world, including Canva, Intercom, Shopify, Venmo, Webflow, and more.

